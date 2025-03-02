Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra look stunning in chic airport looks in 1st joint appearance since pregnancy announcement

Soon-to-be parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted arriving at the airport in style. The actors, who recently shared that they are expecting their first child, made their first joint appearance after the special announcement as they jetted off from Mumbai. Let's take a look at their outfits. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen together for the first time after their social media pregnancy announcement post. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about the look

Kiara Advani wore a whimsical floral sundress with spaghetti straps. The print featured an eclectic arrangement of flowers. To balance the dress, both the hem and the neckline featured solid orange colour, while the rest had a cream, off-white hue with beautiful flowers taking up the space. Her pregnancy glow was on-spot, making her look stunning in the warm-hued dress.

Her dress is ALÉMAIS' Flores Square-Neck Linen Midi Sundress. On anthropologie.com, it's listed at $4,642, which is approximately Rs. 4,06,038.

The dress' print featured larged floral prints. (PC: Anthropologie.com)

She styled the youthful dress with sandals, bag and sunglasses, finishing her vibrant bohemian look. Matching the warm tones of her dress' colour scheme, she carried a vibrant, yellow checkered bag.

On the contrary, Sidharth Malhotra went for a relatively casual look with a brown hoodie atop a white tee, teamed with classic jeans.

Sid kept it casual and understated, while Kiara, rocked the opposite aesthetic in a lively dress.

How did the couple announce their pregnancy

The couple surprised the netizens with an endearing post of a pair of knitted baby socks in soft cream colour. The post was captioned ‘The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻’ leaving fans gushing in the comment section. The post featured the soon-to-be mom and dad's palms, cupping the tiny socks.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023. Their first film together was Shershaah, a biopic of Captain Vikram Batra. It was released in 2021 on Prime.

