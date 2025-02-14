Kim Kardashian shows what her body went through after wearing the ‘uncomfortable’ corset dress to Met Gala

Remember Kim Kardashian's suffocating 2024 Met Gala look that had everyone questioning where her waist vanished or whether the reality TV star was on ozempic? Now, Kim is revealing what happened to her body after she wore the corset dress to attend fashion's biggest night. Kim Kardashian reveals what happened to her body in the Margiela corset dress.

You might recall Kim wearing a custom Margiela by John Galliano look to the Met Gala last year. The sparkling greyish-silver ensemble features an extremely tight corset that sparked concern about how she was able to breathe in such restrictive clothing.

Kim Kardashian removes her dress in a snippet from The Kardashians.

‘I literally was dying…’

In a new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim Kardashian revealed how she managed to cope with the uncomfortable Margiela look for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and what her body looked like after she got out of it. The Skims founder confessed, “I am claustrophobic. I’ve never felt this way before, where I feel like I can’t breathe. I can handle it for so long, but it’s like, I have to pee, I can’t breathe…I literally was dying.”

In a clip from the limo that transported Kim to the Met Gala, she told her team, “I’m literally gonna throw up. I’ve never been more uncomfortable.”

What her body looked like after

Kim Kardashian shows the damage done to her body.

In another shot from the show, where she removed the dress, Kim told her team, “I’ve never been in this much pain before.” One can also see the damage the corset caused to her back after she removed it. However, when a producer asked Kim if the pain was “worth it,” she replied, “Abso-fucking-lutely. Yes! That’s just who I am. If you look good, it was all worth it.”

According to E! News, Kim even told her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and designer, John Galliano, “I’m not as uncomfortable as I might look. It’s definitely a performance piece. I mean, God bless the Bridgerton cast that has to dress like this every single day. That would be so difficult.”