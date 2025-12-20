Kriti Sanon looks straight out of a fairy tale in dreamy lilac gown and glowing makeup. See pics

Festive dressing often leans loud. Heavy embroidery, high-shine jewellery, colours that pop out. That formula still works, but Kriti Sanon took a different route this time, and it paid off. Stepping out in a lavender gown by Andrew Kwon, the actor delivered a look that felt calm, confident, and sharply considered. Kriti Sanon’s fairy-tale look in dreamy lilac gown(Instagram/Kriti Sanon)

Kriti Sanon's fairy tale moment

Pastel shades can be challenging to pull off. When overdone, they tend to fade into the background, and when styled too sweetly, they risk looking juvenile. Kriti Sanon’s lavender gown, however, struck a careful balance. The soft hue was understated yet confident, lending the look a romantic quality without tipping into theatrical territory. The colour added warmth while allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage.

That balance played a key role in the overall impact of the look. Rather than competing with the design, the pastel tone complemented it. The clean draping, controlled structure, and sculptural detailing stood out precisely because the palette remained restrained. The strapless bodice anchored the silhouette, wrapping neatly around the torso and offering definition without appearing stiff or restrictive.

Also read: Kriti Sanon reacts to Tere Ishk Mein being called ‘toxic’, hate for her character: ‘These terms have become common'

Kriti Sanon's makeup

Her makeup was soft and deliberate, the kind that looks polished without ever looking overdone. The skin is fresh and even, with a quiet glow rather than an obvious shine. The eyes carry most of the focus, defined with warm neutral tones that add depth but stop short of drama.

She also wore bright, glittery lilac-coloured kajal. She kept her lashes full but not spiky. Brows are brushed and natural, not overly sculpted. A muted rose-nude lip ties it together, understated and clean, letting the rest of the look breathe.

How she styled her look

The jewellery and hair follow the same restrained mood. She kept the accessories minimal, choosing delicate drop earrings in a soft lavender tone that echo the gown without trying to steal attention. No heavy necklace, no stacked pieces, just enough sparkle to catch the light when she moves. Apart from those, she only has a couple of rings on her fingers, along with a studded handcuff in her other hand.

Her hair does the rest of the work. Worn long and loose, it is styled in soft, flowing waves with a slightly windswept finish that feels effortless rather than set.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the romantic drama Tere Ishq Mein alongside Dhanush. The movie was a spiritual sequel to the 2013 movie Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie received mixed reviews but was a commercial success.