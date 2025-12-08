Kriti Sanon stuns in nude pink Kristina Fidelskaya dress at Red Sea Film Festival amid Tere Ishk Mein success

Kriti Sanon attended the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, marking her first appearance at the global event. During the festival, she mingled with international stars like Dakota Johnson, Uma Thurman, and Adrien Brody at the Women in Cinema gala. For her festival appearance, she chose a beige silk-organza gown by designer Kristina Fidelskaya Kriti Sanon stuns in nude pink dress at Red Sea Film Festival(Instagram/Kriti Sanon)

Kriti Sanon rocks a Kristina Fidelskaya piece

Kriti Sanon opted for a nude pink dress with a fitted bodice and a net mesh skirt featuring floral details for the event she attended in Jeddah. Designed by Kristina Fidelskaya, the dress exuded elegance with a fitted top and a flowing, sheer bottom half adorned with floral accents.

The actress completed the look with her hair tied in a bun, featuring a middle parting and subtle makeup, which emphasized a poised appearance.

Sanon later uploaded several photos of herself in the mentioned dress on Instagram. “Wearing @kristinafidelkaya,” she captioned the carousel. It was Kriti Sanon’s first-ever visit to the Red Sea International Film Festival, and she definitely rocked her appearance in her dress.

Kriti Sanon’s new movie

Kriti Sanon’s new movie, Tere Ishk Mein, released on November 28 this year. Sanon and Dhanush play the lead roles in Tere Ishk Mein, which has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

In the movie, Kriti plays Mukti, a psychology research scholar, who decides to write her thesis on Shankar (Dhanush), a hot-headed young man and the president of the Delhi University Students Union.

Kriti Sanon on response to Tere Ishk Mein: Love is overwhelming; like a painting, everyone looks at cinema differently

Gradually, a complicated relationship develops between the two. Unaware of Mukti’s inner turmoil, Shankar falls in love with her. Mukti is overcome with guilt as she gets ready to turn in her thesis. Mukti’s father tells Shankar he can marry her if he clears the UPSC exam.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Tere Ishk Mein has collected RS 91.48 crore at the box office as of now. Sanon has enjoyed her movie’s success out and out.

“It's extremely overwhelming. The film has received so much love,” she recently told Hindustan Times. Meditating on the love she has received, Shannon said it was “rare for a film to get great reviews, critical acclaim for performances, and strong box office numbers”. She said she was grateful that she got “all of it at the same time”. “I couldn't have asked for more,” she concluded.