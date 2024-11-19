Kusha Kapila feels 'chaotic but cute' in glam silk kurta set worth 74,900; bookmark it for your next wedding party

Kusha Kapila rocks glam ethnic look

On Monday, she took to Instagram and delighted her followers to a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption, "chaotic but cute". In the post, Kusha exudes royal elegance in a stunning floral suit that's pure luxury. Crafted from rich silk in an enchanting wine shade, her kurta features a deep V-neckline and is adorned with intricate aari, resham, kiran dori, sitara, bead, and floral jaal embroidery.

She paired it with matching pants and a delicate organza dupatta with golden borders and detailed embroidery. Her outfit strikes the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary style, proving that craftsmanship and elegance are always in vogue.

What is the price of her look?

If Kusha's regal look has you swooning and curious about the cost, don't worry, we've got the details! Her stunning outfit is from the designer brand Sureena Chowdhri and comes with a price tag of ₹74,900.

Kusha Kapila's kurta set comes with a price tag of ₹74,900.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

Styled by celebrity stylist Ayesha Amin Nigam, Kusha completed her look with golden statement jhumka earrings featuring kundan detailing, a chic golden mini bag, dainty rings, and a pair of high heels. Her makeup look was on point with winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With her lustrous tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in the middle partition, she perfectly finished off her ethnic look.