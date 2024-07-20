Kylie Jenner holidays in Rome with kids in backless minis, midi dresses and thong sandals. Pics

Kylie Jenner is holidaying in Italy with her son Aire, daughter Stormi, and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. Kylie's summer holiday fashion has taken the internet by storm. The Khy founder strayed away from her regular sheer dress, bodycon minis, and risqué looks, favouring the very best of the Milan runways, some classic Western wear, and comfy flip-flops. Kylie Jenner is holidaying in Rome with her kids, Aire and Stormi. (Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's holidays with her kids, Aire and Stormi

Kylie Jenner, her kids, and her best friend were clicked on their afternoon strolls and lunch dates in Rome, Italy. Kylie also shared pictures from her boat ride in Venice on Instagram. While she wore a stylish denim dress and a backless black midi in Rome, she chose a plunging-neck mini ensemble for the photos from Venice. Let's decode Kylie's vacation look.

Decoding Kylie's holiday wardrobe

For her first look, Kylie wore a chic denim dress from the artsy Italian brand Marni. She styled it with a pair of thong flip flops and an oversized raffia tote bag from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's buzzy label The Row. The ensemble features spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice, a plunging square neckline, and a flared skirt. She completed the look with sunglasses, centre-parted loose tresses, a dainty bracelet, and a watch.

Kylie changed into a black midi dress for her second outing with Aire and Stormi. The ensemble features a backless design, thin straps, a boat neck, a cinched waist, and a breezy skirt. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the holiday look with a shoulder bag, loose tresses, black slip-on sandals, and a face mask.

On the yacht, while exploring Venice, Kylie changed into a black mini dress featuring a deep neckline, halter straps, a backless design, and a bodycon fitting. She styled the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, stacked gold bracelets, a watch, rings, sunglasses, and loose tresses.

About Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares her two kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with Travis Scott. She is currently dating Timothée Chalamet. The couple sparked dating rumours in April 2023. The news came out after her split from Travis Scott. They confirmed their relationship during Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles in September.