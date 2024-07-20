 Kylie Jenner holidays in Rome with kids in backless minis, midi dresses and thong sandals. Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kylie Jenner holidays in Rome with kids in backless minis, midi dresses and thong sandals. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jul 20, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Kylie Jenner is vacationing in Rome with her kids, Stormi and Aire. She has taken the internet by storm in backless minis, midi dresses, and thong sandals.

Kylie Jenner is holidaying in Italy with her son Aire, daughter Stormi, and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. Kylie's summer holiday fashion has taken the internet by storm. The Khy founder strayed away from her regular sheer dress, bodycon minis, and risqué looks, favouring the very best of the Milan runways, some classic Western wear, and comfy flip-flops.

Kylie Jenner is holidaying in Rome with her kids, Aire and Stormi. (Instagram)
Kylie Jenner is holidaying in Rome with her kids, Aire and Stormi. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Aishwarya Rai was the muse: Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s stylist reveals ‘elegant, exotic’ Aish inspired Ambani wedding looks)

Kylie Jenner's holidays with her kids, Aire and Stormi

Kylie Jenner, her kids, and her best friend were clicked on their afternoon strolls and lunch dates in Rome, Italy. Kylie also shared pictures from her boat ride in Venice on Instagram. While she wore a stylish denim dress and a backless black midi in Rome, she chose a plunging-neck mini ensemble for the photos from Venice. Let's decode Kylie's vacation look.

Decoding Kylie's holiday wardrobe

For her first look, Kylie wore a chic denim dress from the artsy Italian brand Marni. She styled it with a pair of thong flip flops and an oversized raffia tote bag from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's buzzy label The Row. The ensemble features spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice, a plunging square neckline, and a flared skirt. She completed the look with sunglasses, centre-parted loose tresses, a dainty bracelet, and a watch.

Kylie changed into a black midi dress for her second outing with Aire and Stormi. The ensemble features a backless design, thin straps, a boat neck, a cinched waist, and a breezy skirt. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the holiday look with a shoulder bag, loose tresses, black slip-on sandals, and a face mask.

On the yacht, while exploring Venice, Kylie changed into a black mini dress featuring a deep neckline, halter straps, a backless design, and a bodycon fitting. She styled the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, stacked gold bracelets, a watch, rings, sunglasses, and loose tresses.

About Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares her two kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with Travis Scott. She is currently dating Timothée Chalamet. The couple sparked dating rumours in April 2023. The news came out after her split from Travis Scott. They confirmed their relationship during Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles in September.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kylie Jenner holidays in Rome with kids in backless minis, midi dresses and thong sandals. Pics
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On