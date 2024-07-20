Kim Kardashian, with her sister Khloe Kardashian, attended the Ambani wedding in Mumbai. Besides Kim's modern Indian traditional outfits, her selfie with Aishwarya Rai (calling her a 'Queen') grabbed attention. Now, her stylist, Dani Levi, has shared that Aishwarya was her main muse while conceptualising Kim and Khloe's looks. Read on to know what she said. (Also Read | Kim Kardashian's unseen outfit from Ambani wedding reminds internet of Khloe's look: ‘As if she went to Sarojini with…’) Aishwarya Rai inspired Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s Ambani wedding looks. (Instagram )

'Elegant and exotic' Aishwarya Rai inspired Kim Kardashian and Khloe's Ambani wedding look

Dani Levi posted a video on Instagram talking about the inspiration behind Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's glamorous looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She said, "My main muse for this project (Kim K and Khloe's Ambani wedding looks) was Aishwarya Rai, one of the most elegant, exotic, iconic women in the world." Dani also shared Aishwarya's looks from her movies, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodha Akbar, which were part of the mood board.

Dani also revealed that one of the reasons for choosing Manish Malhotra as Kim and Khloe's designer was that Manish had worked on Aishwarya's films. "This is Manish Malhotra, the God of Bollywood, a legendary designer who has also worked on Aishwarya's films," she said. The stylist also shared that they went with 'feminine, Hollywood, modern feels' for Kim and Khloe's sarees and lehengas while respecting the Indian culture.

Kim and Khloe attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12. The sisters attended the wedding ceremony on the 12th and were also present for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and reception on July 13. Kim wore two lehengas designed by Manish Malhotra, a blush pink lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, and a bralette skirt look by Gaurav Gupta.

Kim and Khloe's ISKCON temple visit

Kim and Khloe also visited the ISKCON temple in Juhu with Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. The reality TV star fed schoolkids at the temple. She called the experience 'beautiful' and said, " I'm forever grateful." She also thanked Jay and Radhi for taking her to the temple.