Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Sobhita Dhulipala, Diana Penty, Kriti Kharbanda, and Adah Sharma dazzle as showstoppers. Watch

The fifth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) was nothing short of a glamorous affair as the B-town divas like Sobhita Dhulipala, Diana Penty, Kriti Kharbanda, Adah Sharma turned showstoppers. Ever since Fashion Week started, all fashionistas have been on the edge of their seats to see what designs and style trends this season has in store. And we have to say, we have not been disappointed. With classic silhouettes and traditional Indian prints taking over the ramp, we are certainly taking notes for the festive season. Ace Indian designers like Sanjukta Dutta, De Belle, TATWAMM, Paulmi and Harsh among others showed their mesmerising collections on day 5 and left us swooning. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora win Day 4 of FDCI Lakme Fashion Week with their killer looks as showstoppers: Watch ) Lakme Fashion Week: Adah Sharma, Diana Penty, and others stun as showstoppers(Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Diana Penty, Kriti Kharbanda, and Adah Sharma Shine as Showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week

The Kerela Story's famed actress Adah Sharma stunned as the showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta, showcasing her 'SAPOON' collection. Her bright yellow silk saree adorned with intricate Indian motifs and sequin embroidery was a perfect blend of modernity and tradition. Draped elegantly, the addition of an oversized yellow flower on the shoulder added the oomph factor to her look. She paired it with a matching halterneck blouse. Adah completed her make-up look with kohl eyes, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, mauve lipstick and loose hair. With her hands and feet decorated with red dye, she looked like an elegant goddess.

Kriti Kharbanda stole the show as she walked down the ramp as the showstopper in a dazzling pantsuit ensemble from TATWAMM's 'Sobo Sassy' collection. Her outfit comes in a captivating silver colour and features a bralette top, an oversized blazer with full sleeves, a double collar and intricate hand embroidery. She paired it with matching flared trousers. The hand-woven tissue and brocade fabric captured the spirit of the modern era. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a pair of silver strappy heels. For her make-up, Kriti wore nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, radiant highlighter and a touch of nude lip gloss. With her hair styled in lush curls and left open in the side parting, Kriti looked absolutely stunning.

Diana Penty showcased Paul Smith and Harsh's 'Rooh' collection. She walked the ramp as a stunning showstopper in an exquisite lehenga ensemble. Her outfit featured a full-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart neckline and intricate golden embroidery all over. She paired it with a black flared skirt embellished with heavy gold floral embroidery work throughout, showcasing the richness of Indian craftsmanship. She accessorised her traditional look with several trendy necklaces that were perfectly layered. With smoky eyes, mascara on lashes, rosy cheeks, red lipstick and her hair tied in a messy bun, Diana finished off her show-stopping look.

Sobhita Dhulipala set the ramp ablaze as she walked as the showstopper for De Belle. For her stunning look, she was dressed in a white pristine lehenga ensemble from the 'Nazara' collection. Her ethnic outfit features an off-the-shoulder blouse embellished with pearls and intricate floral embroidery. The backless tie-up detailing at the back added to the glam factor. She teamed it with a mermaid skirt featuring silver sequin hand embroidery and rich floral detailing at the hemline.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum to make her dress shine, she styled her look with stacked silver bracelets adorning her wrist and a pair of high heels. With smoky eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick and her hair combed back into a wet look, Sobhita completed her glam look.

