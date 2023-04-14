‘AI-based models, designs are the future for fashion industry’

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based designs and models are going to be the next big thing and globally things have started moving in this direction. Recently, denim company Levi’s announced its partnership with an AI studio to create AI-generated fashion models which will supplement human models. AI generated model, dress, design and location by fashion designer Gunriddh Sial (House of Gulaal)

Lucknow-based fashion designer Gunriddh Sial, who has been following the AI boom closely, generated designs, models and backdrops using the technology and the response she is getting is phenomenal.

Gunriddh Sial, Rina Dhaka and Manish Tripathi

“I run a sustainable brand, have completed my double masters and have been keenly following AI for the past two years. My husband, a Singapore-based scientist too motivated me to follow this aspect. So, I created AI-generated models, designs, backdrop with minute details. I just had to spend a little on software and saved the total costing of models, make-up, photographers, location and other things. It can also print designs on clothes and then the karigar (artisan) can take over. It’s a huge cost saving, eco-friendly, sustainable, inclusive and then going forward is the future. I have already started getting orders...,” says Sial.

AI generated model, dress, design and location

She also created chikankari and zardozi designs. “The software is new for Indian handicrafts, but I am sure it will change with time. For my mother’s fashion brand which deals with intricate handwork and designs we are still going the traditional way. So, for now it seems both will co-exist but with technological advancement I feel this too will be taken over by AI.”

Giving her take, fashion designer Rina Dhaka feels young customers and the new crop of designers will drive AI into the fashion industry. “I’m from old school so I still believe that both AI and traditional method will co-exist. This started during lockdown with digital fashion shows. But it will surely hurt fashion photographers, models and makeup artists in the long run,” says Dhaka.

However, Delhi-based fashion designer Manish Tripathi feels human touch and feel is what the fashion is all about. “Like we love the smell and taste of food, same goes with fashion as well. See, we have power looms but handlooms have their own charm, machine work can’t beat hand embroidery similarly the AI models-design can’t take away the charm of models and authentic work. But eventually technology (AI) will prevail and will surely impact the industry.”

He agrees that technology will eventually drive the industry but hopes that it does not eat away the work of allied industry like models, photographers, make-up artistes and others