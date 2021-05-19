Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Like Prada, Versace, Gucci, Italy's Valentino bans fur, to focus on main brand
A model presents a creation by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 1, 2020. (REUTERS)
Reuters | , Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:46 AM IST

Italian luxury group Valentino said on Tuesday it would stop using fur from next year and would focus on its main, eponymous brand, ditching its second, younger line from 2024. The fashion company controlled by Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola follows many other brands in banning fur in recent years including Prada, Versace, Gucci and Armani, due to growing customer sensitivity to animal rights and environmental issues.

The latest Valentino collection to include fur will be the Fall/Winter 2021-22 season, the company said. Valentino Chief Executive Jacopo Venturini, who joined the Italian group last year when the luxury goods industry was hard hit by the pandemic, decided also to stop collections for its younger label REDValentino.

"The concentration on one, and only one brand, will better support a more organic growth of the Maison", the former Gucci executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
