Lip balm for winter: 8 top-rated options for supple and soft lips in the cold weather

Winter can be harsh on your lips, leaving them dry, cracked, and uncomfortable. A nourishing lip balm is the perfect winter essential, designed to lock in moisture, heal dryness, and protect your lips from cold winds. With soothing ingredients and long-lasting hydration, lip balm keeps your lips soft, smooth, and healthy all season long. These nourishing chapsticks are great for dry and chapped lips. And to help you find the best lip balm for your lips, here are our 8 top-rated options for you. Best lip balm for winter to nourish and soften your lips(AP)

Top 8 lip balms in winter for you

Vaseline Lip Tins deeply moisturise dry, chapped lips with the trusted power of pure petroleum jelly. This iconic formula locks in moisture, repairs the skin barrier, and delivers long-lasting softness with a subtle shine. Lightweight and non-sticky, it works perfectly as a daily lip balm or overnight treatment. Customers love its nostalgic tin packaging and instantly soothing effect, often sharing that it restores severely dry lips within days of regular use.

Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm protects lips from sun damage while delivering essential hydration. Powered by broad-spectrum SPF 30, vitamin E, and nourishing emollients, it prevents pigmentation, dryness, and UV-induced damage. The fragrance-free, lightweight formula suits sensitive lips and everyday wear. Customers appreciate its clean ingredient list and non-waxy texture, frequently noting visible improvement in lip discolouration and smoother lips with consistent daily use.

Forest Essentials Rose Lip Balm blends Ayurvedic wisdom with luxurious care to nourish and soften lips. Infused with rose extracts, natural oils, and beeswax, it deeply conditions dry lips while adding a soft, natural sheen. The delicate rose aroma enhances the sensory experience without feeling overpowering. Customers rave about its rich texture and long-lasting hydration, often mentioning that it heals cracked lips and leaves them visibly healthier and smoother.

Kama Ayurveda Rose Lip Care provides intensive hydration using pure rose essence, almond oil, and beeswax. This Ayurvedic formula repairs dryness, improves lip texture, and restores natural softness. Gentle yet effective, it suits daily use and overnight repair. Customers consistently praise its natural formulation and soothing fragrance, sharing that it significantly reduces lip dryness and flakiness while keeping lips moisturised for hours without frequent reapplication.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm delivers glossy hydration with a lightweight, non-sticky feel. Enriched with shea butter and murumuru seed butter, it smoothens lips while adding a healthy shine perfect for daytime use. The balm glides effortlessly and works well alone or over lipstick. Customers love its plush texture and subtle glow, often highlighting how it keeps lips soft, hydrated, and visibly plump throughout the day.

SebaMed Lip Defense Lip Balm offers dermatologist-recommended care with SPF protection and a pH value of 5.5 to support the skin’s natural barrier. Formulated for sensitive lips, it shields against UV damage, dryness, and environmental stress. The balm feels gentle and non-irritating. Customers trust it for daily protection, frequently noting that it prevents chapping, suits extremely sensitive lips, and works well even in harsh weather conditions.

Foxtale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm protects lips from sun damage while helping reduce pigmentation. Infused with SPF 30, nourishing butters, and brightening actives, it hydrates, smoothens, and improves lip tone over time. The lightweight texture makes it ideal for daily outdoor use. Customers love its dual action, often reporting softer lips and gradual lightening of darkened lips with regular application.

indē wild Dewy Lip Treatment combines modern science with Ayurvedic ingredients to deliver intense hydration and a dewy finish. Powered by plant-based oils, peptides, and antioxidants, it repairs dryness while enhancing lip softness and shine. The luxe formula works as both treatment and gloss. Customers frequently praise its nourishing feel and visible results, sharing that it leaves lips plump, glossy, and deeply moisturised without stickiness.

Similar articles for you

Face serums for glowing, supple skin: Top 8 choices for a rejuvenated look

Say goodbye to rough, cracked heels: Top 8 nourishing foot creams for you

8 top-rated face masks for dry skin to help you glow-up for your Christmas party

Shampoo for curly hair: Top 8 choices to tame your curls perfectly

FAQ – Lip Balms How often should I apply lip balm? You can apply lip balm 2–4 times daily or whenever your lips feel dry. SPF lip balms should be reapplied every 2–3 hours outdoors.

Are SPF lip balms necessary? Yes, lips are sensitive and prone to sun damage. SPF lip balms help prevent pigmentation, dryness, and premature ageing caused by UV rays.

Can lip balm heal chapped lips? Yes, regular use of nourishing lip balms helps repair the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and heal chapped or cracked lips.

Is lip balm safe for sensitive lips? Most lip balms are safe, but people with sensitive lips should choose fragrance-free or dermatologically tested formulas.

Can I use lip balm under lipstick? Absolutely. Applying lip balm before lipstick helps smooth the lips and prevents dryness or flaking.

Are natural lip balms better than synthetic ones? Both can be effective. Natural lip balms offer plant-based nourishment, while synthetic formulas often provide targeted benefits like SPF or barrier repair.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.