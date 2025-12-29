Lip balm for winter: 8 top-rated options for supple and soft lips in the cold weather
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:28 pm IST
Your lips bear the brunt of cold weather along with your entire face, and so, you must include a lip balm to keep your lips soft and supple.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Vaseline Lip Tins Rosy Lips, 17 g | Provides Hydration, Sheer Pink Tint & Glossy Shine View Details
|
₹184
|
|
|
Minimalist Spf 30 Lip Balm With Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid | Lip Protection & Nourishment | For Women & Men | 8 Gm, Off White View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Rose Lip Balm | Organic Nourishing Lip Balm | With Kokum Butter & Rose Petal Concentrate | Deeply Nourishes View Details
|
₹850
|
|
|
Kama Ayurveda Rose Lip Care 5gm View Details
|
₹895
|
|
|
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm | Moisturizing Lip Treatment with Vitamin C + Shea Butter for Soft, Smooth and Glowing Lips | Korean Lip Balm For Dry Chapped Lips |Intense Hydration| Berry |10Gm View Details
|
₹675
|
|
|
SebaMed Lip Defense Lip Balm With Spf 30 + Vit E | Regenerates Dry, Chapped Lips | Intensive Care With Vit E, Jojoba Oil & Chamomile |Clinically Tested | For Men & Women, 4.8 Gm, White View Details
|
₹452.4
|
|
|
Foxtale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips with Peptides & Vitamin C | Brightens | Hydrates | Tinted Lip Balm - Light Mauve Glaze 12gm View Details
|
₹225
|
|
|
indē wild Dewy Lip Treatment - 15ml | Overnight Repair Vegan Lip Balm & Moisturizer | Lasts for 8+ hour | With Natural Desi Ghee, Shea Butter, Squalane & Hyaluronic Acid | Hydrating Korean Fomrulation View Details
|
₹639
|
|
View More Products