Lipstick set of 3: 8 Trendy and vibrant combos you shouldn't miss this festive season

As we all gear up for the festive season ahead, we are sure you might be looking for a lipstick shade that suits almost all your looks. And of course, one lip shade for all your attire and occasion is surely not going to help. So, here we are, with a listicle of our top 8 picks of lipstick set of 3. Designed to add elegance and charm to your look, this trio brings together three versatile shades that complement Indian skin tones beautifully. Lipstick set of 3(AI-Generated)

Be it work, a casual outing, or a festive celebration, these richly pigmented lipsticks glide on smoothly, offering long-lasting colour and a comfortable finish.

So, check out our top 8 picks of lipstick set of 3:

LoveChild Masaba Pocket Mini Lipsticks Set of 3 adds color, style, and convenience to your everyday look. These mini lipsticks are travel-friendly and deliver rich pigmentation in just one stroke. With a smooth glide formula, they keep lips soft and comfortable for hours. Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, this set includes versatile shades that suit all skin tones. Elevate your makeup routine with these trendy, pocket-sized lipsticks designed for bold style and long-lasting impact.

MARS Queen of Mattes Liquid Lipsticks Box Set of 3 brings bold color payoff and a true matte finish. The lightweight, transfer-proof formula glides smoothly and dries quickly to give you all-day wear. Each shade in this set is carefully curated to complement every occasion, from casual outings to festive looks. Comfortable on lips without dryness, these liquid lipsticks are a must-have for makeup lovers. Enhance your beauty game with intense, long-lasting colors that define confidence.

Mila Beaute Liquid Lipstick Set of 3 delivers rich pigmentation, smooth application, and long-lasting color in every swipe. The non-drying formula ensures lips stay soft and nourished while flaunting a bold matte finish. This versatile trio includes flattering shades perfect for daily wear, parties, or special occasions. Lightweight and smudge-proof, the lipsticks stay put for hours without constant reapplication. Upgrade your makeup collection with this stylish lipstick set designed to enhance your natural beauty effortlessly.

Swiss Beauty Satin Comfort Lipstick Trio 3-in-1 combines luxury, comfort, and high-shine color. These satin-finish lipsticks glide on smoothly, leaving lips moisturized and vibrant. The trio includes versatile shades that flatter every skin tone, making it perfect for daily use or evening glam. Infused with nourishing ingredients, the formula prevents dryness and delivers a silky feel. With long-lasting color and a creamy texture, this lipstick set ensures you look confident and radiant all day.

Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Lipstick Minis Gift Set blends natural care with vibrant color. Enriched with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and vitamin E, these mini lipsticks keep lips soft while offering a stunning matte finish. Compact and travel-friendly, the set includes versatile shades that suit all occasions. The lightweight formula stays on for hours without smudging or drying lips. Perfect as a gift or for personal use, it delivers beauty with natural goodness.

Just Herbs Ayurvedic Liquid Lipstick Kit Set of 3 brings the goodness of Ayurveda into your makeup routine. These herbal lipsticks are enriched with natural ingredients to nourish and protect lips while offering bold matte colors. The lightweight, long-lasting formula feels comfortable and safe for daily use. Perfectly curated shades add charm to every look, from office wear to festive events. With toxin-free ingredients, this lipstick set ensures beauty that cares for your lips naturally.

LAKMÉ Set of 3 Primer + Matte Lipsticks delivers intense color and smooth matte coverage in one stroke. Built with in-built primer, these lipsticks glide evenly, stay longer, and feel comfortable all day. The trio features stunning shades curated for versatility, from everyday nudes to bold evening hues. Lightweight and non-drying, they give lips a flawless finish without cracks. Perfect for makeup enthusiasts, this set combines durability, elegance, and premium quality trusted by millions of women.

SUGAR Cosmetics La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipstick Set redefines long-lasting lip color with bold shades that stay put up to 18 hours. The transfer-proof, waterproof formula ensures vibrant color payoff without fading. Lightweight and comfortable, it glides effortlessly and keeps lips smooth without dryness. Perfect for workdays, parties, or travel, this lipstick set offers versatile shades that complement every look. Elevate your style with this high-impact collection designed for modern, confident beauty lovers.

FAQ for Lipstick set of 3 What does a lipstick set of 3 include? A lipstick set of 3 usually includes three different shades in one box. The shades are carefully curated to suit various occasions, ranging from daily wear nudes to bold party colours.

Do these lipsticks have a matte or glossy finish? It depends on the brand and collection. Some lipstick sets feature matte, transfer-proof formulas, while others offer satin, creamy, or glossy finishes. Always check the product description before purchase.

How long do these lipsticks last on lips? Most sets provide long-lasting colour, staying up to 8–18 hours depending on the formula. Matte and liquid lipsticks usually last longer compared to satin or creamy textures.

Can I gift a lipstick set of 3? Yes, these sets make perfect gifts for birthdays, festivals, weddings, or special occasions. The elegant packaging and versatile shades make them a thoughtful choice.

