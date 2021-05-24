Liven up your decor and mood: Easy home revamp tips to try amid lockdown extension

The second of wave of the pandemic and another round of extended lockdown has forced us back into our homes. While it is expected that people would feel caged when stuck looking at the same walls 24/7, remember that your home is still your most cherished, safe space. Time to reclaim it as such with a dash of creativity!

Simple things like rearranging the furniture and moving around the decor items, decluttering, adding more plants around you, etc. can bring a freshness and warmth to your personal space. Here’s some more ideas to revamp your home decor which will not only help you keep you engaged, but can also uplift your spirits as we stay indoors to flatten the curve of Covid-19.

The magic of a fresh coat of paint

If you’re tired of seeing the same old colours around you, try picking up a paintbrush and give a new lease of life to your walls, doors, windows or furniture. Besides the positive effects of breaking the visual monotony, this creative activity will also lift up your mood by giving you a small respite from your lockdown routine.

“Being an artist, my go-to DIY tip is to just paint anything that doesn’t spark joy anymore. I spent most of the lockdown repainting old furniture, and it was therapy at its best,” says Zahabiya Gabajiwala, founder, ZA Works Design. She recommends soothing shades of blue — and a fun splash of pink just to add some spunk!

Sticky notes to the rescue

If paint seems too daunting, you can decorate a wall or a corner of your workspace with sticky notes. Available in a rainbow of colours, shapes and designs, they can be used in many fun ways — create characters out of them, jot down inspiring thoughts, connect them with doodles. Now is the time for stationery hoarders to dig into their stash!

Flowers — fresh, dried or artificial — are add a dash of cheerfulness to any corner. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Colour me happy

Paint is not the only way to add colours into your home. “You could add cheerful shades like yellows and bright pinks to your surroundings in the form of cushions, rugs, daris, throws. Even just a piece of wall art makes a huge difference,” says Krishika Shah, founder, Evolve India.

Upcycle for one-of-a-kind art

Received deliveries in fun and quirky packaging? Cut out pieces to create a colourful collage for your wall. Not only will you have a unique piece of art, you will also be helping the environment by recycling and reusing waste.

Another idea by Gabajiwala is: “Cut up the packaging cartons in different shapes, make little slots and fit them together to create a unique structure and then paint it. Voila! You have your own one-of-a-kind sculpture ready.”

Get creative with sticky notes, motivational printouts and other stationery at home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A wall of positivity

If you have old photos, magazines or a printer at home, why not create an inspirational art gallery at your home? Print out some happy memories, motivational or calming images and put them up on a wall to bring a smile to your face and a skip in your step.

Light it up!

Lack of adequate sunlight and fresh air can hit our mood negatively. With WFH and online studies becoming the norm, Shah suggests one to move your remote workspace next to a window.

Another easy hack is adding lights to your room, be it fairy lights, portable lamps or mood lights to help bring a change in atmosphere. You could create a cozy corner with a portable lamp, some cushions, throws and potted plants, for example. Maybe break out some of the Diwali and Christmas lights early!

We might have limited resources amid the pandemic, but if you’re keen to refresh your living space, you just need to dip into your creativity pool.

Author tweets @TheMissCurious

