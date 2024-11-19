Logina Salah makes history at Miss Universe 2024 as first contestant with vitiligo: Pics

Egypt's Logina Salah made history for two groundbreaking reasons at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant held in Mexico City, on November 17. Salah became the first Egyptian contestant to reach the top 30 in the competition’s 73-year history, a remarkable feat for her country. Additionally, she shattered beauty standards by being the first-ever Miss Universe contestant with vitiligo. (Also read: Miss Universe contestant Italy Mora breaks silence on her controversial disqualification, says ‘a measure too severe’ ) Egypt's Logina Salah, the first contestant with vitiligo, breaks barriers at Miss Universe 2024.(Instagram/@loginasalah)

Logina Salah makes history as first Miss Universe contestant with vitiligo

As the first Egyptian woman with vitiligo to grace the Miss Universe stage, Logina redefined beauty standards and championed inclusivity in the world-renowned pageant. By embracing her unique journey, she sparked an important dialogue about how true beauty transcends appearances. Sharing her gratitude with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, Salah wrote, “Thank you to everyone for being with me in this journey, it means a lot!”

She added, "Let's continue shaping a world free from hate and discrimination." Her passion and perseverance were met with a flood of admiration online. One fan wrote, "Thank you for showing the world that it doesn't matter what our differences are; dreams always come true." Another shared, "You've won our hearts long ago, and now you've captured the admiration of thousands more!"

Who is Logina Salah?

Logina Salah was born on April 21, 1990, in Egypt and raised in the coastal city of Alexandria. Her journey in the beauty world began with her advocacy for vitiligo awareness and her dedication to creating safe spaces for inclusive makeup techniques.

Three years ago, Logina relocated to Dubai with her 10-year-old daughter, Amy, to chase her dreams. As a powerful advocate for women, she launched the Beyond The Surface Movement—a platform dedicated to fostering inclusivity, empowerment, and creating a better world for children, youth, and especially women and girls.