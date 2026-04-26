Long walks, zero fuss: These budget walking shoes actually deliver quality performance

If your day involves a lot of walking, like college runs, office commutes, errands, or even just getting your steps in, you already know how much the wrong shoes can ruin it. Stiff soles, sweaty uppers, or heavy designs can make even short distances feel exhausting. Long walks, zero fuss: These budget walking shoes actually deliver (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less That’s why lightweight, breathable walking shoes have become a must. The focus today isn’t just on looks, it’s on flexibility, cushioning and all-day comfort, especially in the affordable segment where practicality matters most. Walking shoes under a budget

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From Campus, this slip-on is built for maximum ease and everyday movement. The breathable mesh upper allows consistent airflow, which helps reduce sweat buildup during long hours of wear, especially useful in warm weather or crowded commutes. What really stands out is the flexible outsole. Instead of feeling rigid, it adapts to your natural stride, making walks feel smoother and less tiring. The slip-on design also means no laces, no hassle, just wear and go. Best for: college students, office commuters, short to mid-distance daily walks

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This pair from Allen Cooper combines sporty design with functional comfort. The mesh upper keeps things breathable, while the non-marking outsole makes it suitable for indoor use, like gyms or tiled floors. The cushioning is moderate, meaning it absorbs impact without feeling overly soft or bulky. It’s a practical choice if your routine includes both indoor and outdoor walking. Best for: indoor walking, gym use, multi-surface wear

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From Red Tape, this pair offers a more structured and slightly sturdier feel compared to ultra-light options. The breathable mesh upper ensures airflow, while the outsole provides reliable grip on urban surfaces. The cushioning strikes a balance; not too soft, not too firm, making it suitable for longer walks where stability matters. Best for: extended city walks, structured everyday wear

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Designed with daily wear in mind, this pair from Liberty focuses on comfort and ease of movement. The breathable upper helps prevent overheating, while the sole offers stable support for extended use. It’s a reliable option for women who need something simple, lightweight and dependable for everyday routines. Best for: morning walks, errands, travel days

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From French Connection, this pair leans more towards a lifestyle aesthetic rather than a purely sporty look. The cushioning supports moderate walking, while the minimal design makes it easy to style with casual outfits. It’s ideal if you want a shoe that doesn’t scream “sportswear” but still offers decent comfort. Best for: casual urban wear with light walking

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This pair from HRX by Hrithik Roshan is designed with a slightly fitness-focused approach. The inner padding enhances step comfort, especially during brisk walking, while the flexible outsole supports smoother movement. It’s a good option if your walking pace is a bit more active. Best for: brisk walking, light workouts

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Walking shoes under a budget: FAQs Are budget walking shoes good for daily use? Yes, as long as they offer basic cushioning, flexibility and breathability, they can handle everyday walking comfortably. How do I choose the right walking shoe? Focus on comfort, fit, breathability and sole flexibility rather than just design. Can I use walking shoes for workouts? They’re suitable for light workouts and brisk walking, but not for intense training or running. Which is better: slip-ons or lace-ups? Slip-ons are more convenient, while lace-ups offer a more secure fit. It depends on your preference and usage.