Lychee skincare tips: Add litchi fruit to your beauty, diet for these benefits

Special in China in the ancient days because of its diverse benefits to the skin, lychee or litchi was used both as an edible form as well as an ingredient in ancient times for repairing the damaged skin and is commonly available, especially in the central parts of India, during summers and comes packed with many health and beauty benefits. On one hand, we have the blistering heat that saps all of our energy and on the other, we have the vivid fruits of the season that remind us why we love summers but though mangoes, watermelons and melons are always in our mind, it is now time to incorporate whitish-pink coloured pulpy lychee fruit that is available only for a short period of time during the summers but boasting countless health benefits.

As we know summer season has already started, the hottest days of the season are here and as the warm sunshine turns into blazing sunlight, the days are turning warmer with excessive humidity and sweat combining together and leading to excessive production of sebum (natural oil) that causes oily skin and acne. The funny thing about summer is there are too many fruits to choose from and not enough time to enjoy them all but for starters, one of the most popular tropical summer fruits is lychee.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil, shared, “Litchi is a fruit which contains antioxidants that help delay the signs of aging as you grow older. The vitamins and antioxidants present in litchi can help prevent your skin from damage caused by radicals. It is your secret to youthful and flawless skin. Vitamin C present in Litchi helps in reducing hyperpigmentation, acne, fine lines and wrinkles.”

She added, “8 to 9 ripe, average-sized lychees can fulfil daily requirement of Vitamin C. Litchi's cooling formula is specially formulated to protect freshly waxed skin from the sun. It contains a high level of Vitamin E to replenish natural oils and soothe sensitive skin.” Elaborating upon the same, Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian, Nutritionist, Physiotherapist and a Certified Diabetes Educator, explained, “The fruit contains high content of water making it a perfect fruit to keep you hydrated along with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, all of which are beneficial to your health.”

Pointing out that lychee is high in fibre and Vitamin B6, both of which aid to boost metabolism, Dr Archana Batra highlighted, “Because lychee is high in antioxidants and flavonoids, it is especially beneficial to people who have slow metabolism and also aids in the digestion of food, the production of red blood cells (RBCs) and the prevention of inflammatory illnesses. The fruit has an abundance of Vitamin C, which aids in the removal of toxins, formation of collagen and to maintain healthy bones and cartilages. Lychee is also an excellent antioxidant that boosts your body's immune system.”

Calling lychee the storehouse of Vitamin C, Dietician Vidhi Chawla said that it helps with various skin issues like ageing and skin toning. She said, “Consuming lychees are especially good for your health in summers as the scorching sun and its UV Rays burn the skin and so lychee has proven to be helpful in preventing it. Similarly, lychee vinegars and lychee juices can be consumed to treat already sunburnt skin. To add on, since it is an abundance of Vitamin C, it also helps with the inflamed skin due to excessive heat exposure.”

On the other hand, Ruchita Acharya, Founder of Glow and Green, insisted that lychee is not just the storehouse of Vitamin C but also an excellent source of polyphenol oligonol, which is specifically found only in Lychee. She revealed, “Oligonol has been studied extensively and has been found to be extremely beneficial for the human body in general as it reduces oxidative stress. Interestingly, it also portrays antiviral and antioxidative properties too, which can be tuned in to benefit the skin as well. Using lychee as an ingredient of your skincare, even as part of your DIY, would be helpful for a healthier, younger and toned skin as it is also beneficial in reducing visceral fat. For example, lychee pulp can be extracted and mixed with Vitamin E or any essential oil for added benefits.”

Wellness Advocate and Nutrition Coach Eshanka Wahi shared that fruits that are juicy and water-based are beneficial to our bodies in every way as they keep us hydrated, help us meet our daily water requirements, make our skin glow and are delicious. She gushed, “Litchi is a seasonal exotic fruit that is high in nutrients. Lychees not only have health benefits but they can also work wonders on all skin types. Litchi contains vitamins and antioxidants that can help delay the signs of aging as you get older. Your body produces radicals as you age but litchi's effective properties can prevent these radicals from damaging your skin.”

Lychee is high in the antioxidant vitamin C, the vitamin B-complex, and the phytonutrient flavonoids and these antioxidants protect the body from oxidative stress caused by pollution and ultraviolet radiation. Eshanka Wahi added, “Litchis help to nourish the skin's oils which reduces the growth of acne. It also refines the skin, resulting in fewer spots on the skin. Litchi extract contains a high concentration of polyphenols, which help to reduce inflammation. It also alleviates the irritation and itchiness that are frequently associated with inflammation. Lychee fruits are high in potassium and water content. Due to their high water content, litchis are an excellent way to quench thirst and cool the body during the hot summer months, when many people are dehydrated.”

