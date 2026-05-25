Madhuri Dixit serves ‘a little bit of drama’ as she gives classic white saree a modern twist with chic jacket

Madhuri Dixit is back with yet another stunning fashion moment, proving once again that style only gets better with age. At 59, the actor continues to redefine glamour with grace and elegance. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed is enough to show her love for ethnic fashion, from timeless sarees to beautifully styled suits and traditional ensembles. Madhuri Dixit redefines glamour in stunning white saree with chic black jacket. (Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Her latest look was no exception as Madhuri dazzled in a gorgeous white saree, adding a contemporary twist to the classic six yards with a chic statement jacket. Let’s decode her stunning ensemble and take a few style notes. (Also read: Mouni Roy bids adieu to Cannes 2026 on a dreamy note in blue-and-white gown with dramatic ruffles and sweeping train )

Decoding Madhuri Dixit's contemporary saree look Madhuri chased away the Monday blues as she shared a carousel of stunning pictures on Instagram on May 25, accompanied by the caption, “Black, white… and a little bit of drama.”

Draped in a stunning ivory-white saree with delicate black floral prints, the actor gave classic ethnic fashion a powerful contemporary twist by layering it with a structured black jacket. The fusion look perfectly balanced grace with modern sophistication, making it ideal inspiration for anyone looking to elevate traditional dressing.