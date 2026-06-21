Maharashtra CM wife Amruta Fadnavis joins Shahid Kapoor for Yoga Day event, daughter Divija Fadnavis steals spotlight

International Day of Yoga 2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm at Divyaj Foundation's Yoga Day celebration held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli, on June 21, where actor Shahid Kapoor joined Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis and their daughter Divija Fadnavis for a morning dedicated to fitness and wellness. Divija Fadnavis shines in chic workout look at International Yoga Day celebration. (Instagram)

The event saw hundreds of participants come together to perform yoga and promote healthy living. Shahid known for his disciplined fitness regime, actively participated in the session and interacted with attendees, adding star power to the celebration. However, it was Divija who stole the show with her stylish look. Let’s take a closer look at who wore what. (Also read: ‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day )

Stars at Yoga Day event in Mumbai For the event, Shahid kept his look understated yet stylish in a fitted black T-shirt paired with relaxed black trousers and sporty sneakers. His casual athleisure ensemble perfectly complemented the fitness-focused atmosphere of the gathering.

Amruta Fadnavisstood out in a vibrant green activewear set that reflected the spirit of the occasion. Keeping her look simple and practical, she embraced comfort while participating in the yoga activities.