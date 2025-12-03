Maheep Kapoor dazzles in red, celebrates holiday season in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Maheep Kapoor, actor, entrepreneur, and wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, announcing the beginning of the holiday season. Actor Maheep Kapoor wore a red outfit as she embraced the holiday season in Bandra.(Instagram/@maheepkapoor)

“December I wear red ❤️,” Maheep captioned her post.

Maheep made her appearance at Onrique, in Mumbai. In October 2025, Maheep came onboard Onrique alongside its owner and founder Abhimanyu Jakhar.

Onrique is a rooftop bar and eatery, situated in the heart of Bandra.

All about Maheep's look

Maheep Kapoor was seen to pose against the sun in a red off-shouldered pant suit.

The red outfit surely turned heads across social media platforms. The top looked elegant as it featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with short, draped sleeves. The outfit had a fitted bodice with a row of small, vertical buttons down the front and a subtle slit towards the bottom.

As the Arabian sea shimmered in the background, the actor accessorized her look with a golden accessories that included a bracelet, ring and a watch. With a subtle and nude makeup, and partly smoky eyes, she kept her tresses open, giving her outfit, the casual and breezy finish.

She paired her outfit with nude heels for that fitted look.

Maheep and Onrique

Onrique, the rooftop eatery and bar is located in West Bandra.

The place is inspired by the charm of the French Riviera, reimagined in the heart of Mumbai. Spread across three floors, it takes guests on a journey that evolves with the day, the official website read.

Onrique is your playful yet polished friend who knows how to make every moment special. From cozy breakfasts to vibrant nights, it’s a destination that celebrates life, laughter, and indulgence.

Maheep Kapoor embarked on a collaboration with Onrique with its owner and founder Abhimanyu Jakhar in October this year.

In the Instagram post, Maheep was seen to indulge in various dishes from Onrique including a Swiss roll, ice cream, pasta and pizza, that were served in the holiday style. With miniature edible snowmen in red, the dished looked absolutely unmissable.

As the eatery appeared all decked up ahead of Christmas and New Year with Christmas trees and holiday themed decor, Maheep added to the theme and the colour of the season - red.