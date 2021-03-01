Malaika Arora looks breathtaking in pinstripe dress with Arjun Kapoor, pics
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently visited Kareena Kapoor Khan to meet the new baby. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in her pinstripe midi dress and matching accessories.
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second son and since then, her family and friends have been coming to meet the actor and bringing gifts for the newborn. Last night, Malaika Arora along with boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor arrived at Kareena's home to visit the baby. However, it was Malaika's attire that garnered a lot of attention and was immensely loved by her fans.
For the visit, the Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl opted to wear a gorgeous pinstripe monochrome dress. The broad straps of the plunging neckline dress had slight ruffle details on top giving it a more feminine touch. The cinched in top of the dress also featured an overlapping detail in the front. The lower half of the midi dress had a flowy vibe.
Malaika teamed the attire with a pair of silver PVC heels and accessorised the look with a silver fanny pack that she wore as a crossbody bag. Her accessories also included a chunky silver watch. The actor kept her glam simple for the night and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes and a subtle eyeshadow. Malaika tied her hair in a neat middle-parted low bun for the night.
The actor looked fabulous in her ensemble. Arjun also opted to don a casual look for the night. He was seen wearing a graphic basic black T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of black jeans and completed the look with white sneakers and sunnies.
Malaika Arora's casual outfits make headlines on a regular basis and this ensemble by the fashionista also grabbed a lot of attention. Check out some of her other looks that we like:
On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the screen co-judging the reality show India's Best Dancer along with her co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.
