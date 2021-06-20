Malaika Arora pairs wide-leg denims with casual top for a perfect summer look

She is considered one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. However, very few have truly mastered the art of mixing supreme sexiness with effortless styling, quite like Malaika Arora. The diva has honed her off-duty style impeccably, with crop tops, athleisure wear, summer dresses or even flared and slouchy jeans-top combination. Her envy-inducing outfits always inspire us to pick up style cues from her wardrobe.

Today, Malaika was snapped in Bandra, Mumbai. For the outing, the actor once again nailed casual dressing and looked absolutely sexy. She chose a solid grey T-shirt that had a deep V-neckline and half-cut sleeves. Her grey top is a perfect look to wear during summers and surely gets the approval of the fashion police.

Malaika Arora. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika wore the top with high-waisted denims. She styled the solid wide-leg denim pants by folding the hems and giving it a street-ready look.

Malaika Arora. (Varinder Chawla)

To round it all off, she wore her casual outfit with white Reebok sliders and a printed black face mask. She also carried a Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Turquoise Monogram Neverfull MM Bag with the ensemble.

Malaika Arora. (Varinder Chawla)

For accessories, Malaika chose minimal aesthetics. She wore a dainty gold necklace that carried a small charm. The 47-year-old left her locks open in a middle parting, with the attire. For make-up, she chose a dewy look and nailed it.

Malaika Arora. (Varinder Chawla)

Whether you choose to wear Malaika’s outfit for a date night at home or pack it for a staycation in a scenic locale, this look will definitely be an interesting addition to your wardrobe.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur in Shilpa Shetty’s absence. She also made a guest appearance on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It starred Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan.

