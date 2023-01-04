Malaika Arora’s stunning athleisure is perfect for the Wednesday workout

Malaika Arora is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Besides being an absolute fashionista, Malaika is also a yoga enthusiast. The actor is often spotted walking in to her yoga studio, or stepping out of it in style, after an intense morning routine. Malaika Arora is trained by yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi, who owns the yoga studio called Diva Yoga. Malaika, on a regular basis, is photographed by paparazzi in front of Diva Yoga in Bandra, Mumbai. Malaika believes in the power of yoga and the impact it has on the body and the mind. On multiple occasions, Malaika has been spotted speaking of the health benefits of yoga. The actor was going through a rough patch in life when she turned to yoga for healing, and since then, there has been no turning back.

Malaika's athleisure diaries, on her way in or way out of the yoga studio are also note-worthy. The actor is photographed everyday looking stunning as ever. Malaika loves to walk in style into her yoga studio for an intense routine. The actor kickstarted her Wednesday on a fitness and a fashion high as she got clicked by paparazzi in a stunning ensemble. Malaika drove our midweek blues far away as she looked gorgeous in a white sports bra featuring black borders. She teamed it with a pair of dark green tights featuring cut details at the ankles. The high-waisted tights hugged her shape and showed off her midriff perfectly. Malaika posed for the cameras before getting inside her yoga studio.

Malaika posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in a black cap featuring white star patterns. In pink comfy flip flops, she aced the gym look to perfection. Malaika wore her tresses into a clean bun as she waved at the cameras outside the yoga studio. In a minimal makeup look, Malaika looked gym-ready. The actor decked up in black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

