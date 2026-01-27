Malaika Arora wows in stylish bodysuit and low-waist denims; internet can't get over how thin she looks

Embracing structured silhouettes and a minimal glam aesthetic, Malaika slipped into a deep, chocolate-brown bodysuit featuring a plunging V-neckline, spaghetti straps, a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her curves, and a deep U-shaped back.

On Tuesday, January 27, paparazzi snapped Malaika Arora out and about in the city, dressed in a simple bodysuit and jeans combination. However, the fitted yet baggy structure of the look turned into a chic streetwear ensemble. Let's decode the look:

Malaika Arora's sartorial choices range from designer sarees and stylish athleisure wear to sleek casual ensembles that can easily turn into partywear for a date night. The statement holds true for a recent outfit the former VJ and reality TV judge wore during an outing in Mumbai.

She wore the fitted top with dark blue denim pants featuring a low-rise waist and a fit-and-flare design. Lastly, she chose peep-toe platform stilettos, gold chunky bracelets, several rings on both hands, and dainty gold double hoop earrings to accessorise the simple yet glamorous attire.

For the tresses, Malaika chose to leave them loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for shimmery eye shadow, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, a generous coat of mascara, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, a dewy base, and a beaming highlighter.

How did the internet react? The internet loved Malaika's casual day-out look and showered her with compliments. While one Instagram user drew a similarity between Kim Kardashian and Malaika, calling her ‘Kim K of India’, another wrote, “Timeless and effortless.”

A few other users noticed how slim she looked and commented, “She looks so slim,” and “Damn, she looks so thin.” Another commented, "She's the 'Salma Hayek' of India."