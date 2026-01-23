Disha Patani sparkles in lavishly embroidered white saree and stunning blouse with hundreds of pearls, colourful stones
Disha Patani continues to bridge the gap between bold, modern silhouettes and timeless Indian craftsmanship – see photos of her new ethereal saree look.
Disha Patani just showcased another shimmering saree look that blends traditional charm with modern glamour. In her latest photos, the actor traded her signature edgy street style for an ethereal saree look. Disha sported a golden and white saree paired with a blouse that can only be described as a work of wearable art. Also read | Disha Patani celebrates Christmas with Tiger Shroff's family wearing the most dreamy ₹3.5K plunging blue dress. See pics
A vision in white and jewels
Disha Patani’s Monisha Jaising ensemble was a masterclass in modern ethnic wear. The white saree, a sheer masterpiece, featured intricate, golden embroidery that created a delicate play of textures and patterns. The highlight of her ethnic look was the opulent crystal detailing along the waistline and the pallu, which caught the light with every move.
The true showstopper, however, was the jewel-encrusted blouse. Moving away from traditional designs, the blouse featured a dense constellation of pearls, silver sequins, and precious-looking stones. Hints of deep green and red jewels woven into the embroidery provided a regal contrast to the pristine white saree. The blouse's plunging neckline and backless silhouette accentuated Disha's figure.
How Disha styled her look
Keeping the focus on the heavy embroidery, Disha opted for a less-is-more approach to her accessories. She wore a pair of striking drop earrings adorned with pearls and emeralds and a stacked set of gold and emerald bracelets.
Her makeup complemented the royal vintage vibe perfectly. Disha sported her signature dewy skin, a soft kohl-rimmed eye, and a neutral glossy lip. Her hair was styled in effortless, voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders, adding to the romantic aesthetic of her saree look.
The actor shared the photos on Instagram with a simple caption, “Sabse pyaari sabki pyaari (The most beautiful, everyone's beloved).” The comments section was flooded with fire and heart emojis. A comment read, “You in saree = perfection.” Another said, “You are giving serious best saree vibe! You wore the best saree…"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.
