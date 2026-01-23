Disha Patani sparkles in lavishly embroidered white saree and stunning blouse with hundreds of pearls, colourful stones

The true showstopper, however, was the jewel-encrusted blouse . Moving away from traditional designs, the blouse featured a dense constellation of pearls, silver sequins, and precious-looking stones. Hints of deep green and red jewels woven into the embroidery provided a regal contrast to the pristine white saree. The blouse's plunging neckline and backless silhouette accentuated Disha's figure.

Disha Patani ’s Monisha Jaising ensemble was a masterclass in modern ethnic wear. The white saree, a sheer masterpiece, featured intricate, golden embroidery that created a delicate play of textures and patterns. The highlight of her ethnic look was the opulent crystal detailing along the waistline and the pallu, which caught the light with every move.

How Disha styled her look Keeping the focus on the heavy embroidery, Disha opted for a less-is-more approach to her accessories. She wore a pair of striking drop earrings adorned with pearls and emeralds and a stacked set of gold and emerald bracelets.

Her makeup complemented the royal vintage vibe perfectly. Disha sported her signature dewy skin, a soft kohl-rimmed eye, and a neutral glossy lip. Her hair was styled in effortless, voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders, adding to the romantic aesthetic of her saree look.

The actor shared the photos on Instagram with a simple caption, “Sabse pyaari sabki pyaari (The most beautiful, everyone's beloved).” The comments section was flooded with fire and heart emojis. A comment read, “You in saree = perfection.” Another said, “You are giving serious best saree vibe! You wore the best saree…"