Malaika Arora's beige sweater and cargo skirt look is giving off-duty model energy, steal styling notes from her outfit

Malaika Arora served a monochrome beige look that's equal parts comfy and chic. The outfit is perfect for a day out during chilly, windy days, to city strolls and quaint brunch dates. Let's dive into her outfit and look for style takeaways for your next hill station OOTD during your summer vacation. Malaika Arora served a fitted-loose ensemble.(PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about the look

Malaika Arora wore a monochrome beige ensemble. The key highlight was the texture, which made the outfit visually interesting. She wore a chunky oversized knit sweater from the brand Ser.o.ya which costs Rs. 28,100 and is priced at ₹19,700 on sale. The loose-fitting turtleneck sweater had asymmetrical ribbed detailing by the neck and sleeves.

Currently, the knit sweater is on sale. (PC: Seroya website)

As for the skirt, it's the Campo Cargo Skirt from SimonMiller in a khaki hue, priced at Rs. 13,418.07 on sale. Designed with front cargo pockets, a dream for every girl, it seamlessly blended functionality with fashion.

The mini cargo skirt is made from canvas fabric.(PC: Revolve website)

Keeping in tune with the monochrome theme, she opted for beige boots wth a slouchy fit and pointed toe heel. It's from Givenchy and costs €1950. Malaika finished her look with a minimalist beige bag from Balenciaga called Rodeo Mini Handbag in Latte.

Style takeaways

The look certainly gave off-duty model vibes. The soft luxe street style is sure to turn some heads. The look is also romantic, perfect for dates, embodying the chic city girl, style.

Here are some style takeaways from this look:

Monochrome too boring? Make it interesting with textures! Committing to one colour head to toe can make even the best fashion enthusiasts have second thoughts. But take a look at Malaika's style, it's anything but monotonous. The textures from the sweater and structured cargo skirt liven up the look, adding necessary depth to the one colour.

This look is perfect for hill station vacations. If it's too chilly, wear a fleece tights.

Proportion is the secret rule of styling. While baggy overalls are cool, balancing loose and fitted clothing pieces is where the fine line of the perfect look lies. Malaika donned a mini skirt that has a structured, fitted silhouette, devoid of any flares, ruffles or ruched designs, with an oversized sweater. Always pair a fitted item with a baggy one. So next time you go out wearing your go-to casuals that include wide jeans, consider swapping your graphic tee for a compression tee for a sculpted yet breezy look. Crop tops remain a fan-favourite, but it's somewhere in between fitted and loose.

