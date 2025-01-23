Malaika Arora's red saree look is the epitome of elegance: Know what sets it apart and what style tips you can steal

A good saree is a style statement. Malaika Arora just delivered one such saree look that may be one of her best yet. The reality TV personality and former VJ turned heads in a regal red saree. Let’s see what sets it apart and what are the style takeaways from this glam look. Malaika Arora wore a glossy red saree that is simple yet glam.(PC: IG story Malaika Arora)

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's diet secrets for toned body at 51: Fast 16-18 hours a day, drink only coconut or jeera water in morning

More about the look

Malaika Arora pulled off a stunning red saree look. She wore a glossy satin saree where the red sheen of the saree's fabric channelled a desi oomph that's equal parts contemporary and traditional. She paired chunky golden bangles and a choker along with the saree. The red and gold colour combination is a pair made in heaven. It is a quintessential desi colour and when incorporated in a saree look, evokes an unconditional traditional charm.

Why this saree look is unique

What sets this saree draping style apart is how beautifully the saree appears traditional in the manner of draping. Generally, contemporary saree styles lean towards streamlined, mermaid styles to accentuate the silhouette further.

With so much emphasis on defining proportions and body contours, there’s a distance from voluminous saree material and draping styles from yesteryears that flare out. With such a focus on accentuating the figure, there’s a sharp departure from anything that might flare out—whether it’s the pallu or the saree material. The saree pallu becomes thinner, and even pleats become less structured and more fluid.

This is why Malaika’s saree look is remarkable, as it shows flared-out pallus don’t have to be antagonised. There's always a scramble to make the saree look more sculpted and snug. But Malaika's style is glam and gorgeous, simply by following the rule of ‘less is more.’

So what are some style takeaways you can get?

Sequin and georgette saree may be your favourites as it gives you that snatched look. But like Malaika try a silk or satin saree and embrace the voluminous pallu and structured pleats.

No need to be all bejewelled with sequins, rhinestones, or mirrorwork all the time. Even simple solid colours can be graceful. Most of the time, solid colours are sidelined with bejewelled elements to chase the mirrorball aesthetics.

Gold and red colour combo is the go-to for any ethnic wear.

Go for chunky jewellery- heavy chokers and bangles if the saree material is on the lighter side. Malaika's satin saree is balanced with her heavy jewellery.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Ace the fundamentals of Gen Z saree style with fashion inspo from these new gen actors