Manushi Chhillar's backless gown in new pics is the perfect choice for your best friend's summer wedding. Take notes

Manushi Chhillar has embraced the summer aesthetic quite literally with her latest pictures in a stylish backless gown. The former Miss World winner took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself posing for the camera in a sensational embroidered dress from the shelves of the couture wedding and evening wear label Hermione de Paula Atelier. The ensemble is a perfect choice for a summer wedding. You can include it in your mood board for your best friend's reception. Scroll through to see what Manushi wore. Manushi Chhillar poses for a new photoshoot in a backless gown. (Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar shared the pictures on Instagram with green and white heart emojis for the caption. Celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani styled Manushi in the dreamy Hermione de Paula Atelier dress. The sleeveless ensemble comes in a silvery white hue. Additionally, the sheer overlay of the gown provides a faux see-through aesthetic to the dress making it a perfect evening wear getup. Meanwhile, the backless design, a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, broad shoulder straps, a cinched design under the bust, a floor-length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette added an oomph factor to the gown.

Manushi's gown embraced the spring-summer aesthetic with faux feather adornments, intricate floral embroidery done in different shades of white and green, and sequin embellishments. The actor styled the exquisite dress with minimal accessories, including silver sling-back pumps featuring killer high heels, emerald and diamond earrings, and statement rings.

Lastly, Manushi chose subtle shimmery pink eye shadow, smudged black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered eyebrows, beaming highlighter on the contours, rouge on the cheekbones, and coral pink-hued lip shade for the glam picks. Centre-parted loose locks styled in soft waves gave the finishing touch to Manushi's look.

Meanwhile, Manushi was last seen in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Alaya F.