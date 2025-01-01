Manushi Chhillar in giant bow and sultry red mini dress welcomes New Year 2025 in most glamorous way. See pics

Manushi Chhillar kicked off 2025 in the most stylish way, and her New Year's look was all kinds of stunning. The former Miss World has a knack for serving fashion goals like a total pro, and this time was no different. To welcome the new year, Manushi dazzled in a pretty mini dress, but it was her dramatic oversized bow headgear that truly stole the spotlight. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar dropped the most glamorous look ever in stunning burgundy blazer; take notes for your next party outfit ) Manushi Chhillar dazzled in a stunning ruby red mini dress for New Year's eve.(Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

Decoding Manushi Chhillar's glam New Year look

On Tuesday, Manushi Chhillar treated her fans to a delightful surprise by dropping a series of glam pictures on Instagram. Captioning the post, "Here's looking at you, 2025," the actor set the tone for the new year in style. Dressed in a fiery red dress, Manushi struck sultry poses, leaving her followers swooning.

Manushi wore a mini dress from Nicole Felicia Couture. It featured a breathtaking ruby red hue and luxurious velvet fabric, with an off-shoulder neckline and a corset bodice that accentuated her figure. The mini hemline was adorned with black roses, adding a touch of flair. To complete the look, she paired it with black netted stockings. In one of the pictures, Manushi took the glam up a notch by layering the dress with an animal-printed faux fur coat.

How she styled her look

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Manushi styled her look with a pair of stylish black boots. The highlight, however, was the oversized black bow adorning her head, which added an extra dose of drama and made her look an absolute head-turner.

With the help of makeup artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes, Manushi got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Suhas Mohite, Manushi styled her luscious tresses into soft curls and left them loose in the middle partition, perfectly complementing her look.