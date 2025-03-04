Manushi Chhillar looks nothing less than a celestial apsara in white saree, serves ‘party in the 70s’ glam at HT awards

Manushi Chhillar lit up the Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards 2025 last night in a stunning white saree, proving once again that when it comes to fashion, she's in a league of her own. The former Miss India embraced the timeless elegance of six yards, pairing it with glam makeup that made her look nothing less than a celestial apsara straight out of a dream. Let's break down her stunning look and steal some style notes for our own ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar in giant bow and sultry red mini dress welcomes New Year 2025 in most glamorous way. See pics ) Manushi Chhillar shines in stunning saree at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025. (Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi Chhillar stuns in silver saree

On Tuesday, Manushi delighted her fans with a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking pictures captioned “Party in the 70s.” Draped in a dazzling saree by designer Manish Malhotra, Manushi struck a series of stylish poses.

Manushi's saree is a masterpiece in luxurious organza, adorned with intricate jaal embroidery and shimmering borders that exude timeless charm. Draped to perfection, she let the pallu cascade elegantly from her shoulders, adding to the ethereal allure. She paired the saree with a matching bralette blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate chain embellishments on the sleeves, striking the perfect balance between vintage elegance and modern glamour.

How she styled her look

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Manushi accessorised her look with opulent diamond jewellery, including a dazzling necklace, statement earrings, and oversized rings that added a touch of regal elegance.

Her glam was perfected by makeup artist David, who gave her a radiant makeover featuring shimmering eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a bold dark red lip. Complementing her ethereal look, her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side part, adding the perfect finishing touch to her dreamy ensemble.