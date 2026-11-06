Margot Robbie's sheer white dress to Nicole Kidman's chic pantsuit: Celebrities bring glamour to Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Sydney

Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie , pop sensation Kylie Minogue, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, actor Joel Edgerton and Olympic champion Cathy Freeman were among the notable guests in attendance. From elegant monochrome looks and sharp tailoring to contemporary takes on the house's signature aesthetic, here's a closer look at what the stars wore to the show. (Also read: Mckenna Grace channels Jennifer Lawrence’s 2026 Golden Globes style in dreamy floral couture gown at The Hunger Games Madrid premiere )

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to Chanel's Cruise 2026/27 show in Sydney, turning the star-studded event into a showcase of statement style. Held on November 5 at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, the event brought together leading names from the worlds of film, music and fashion to celebrate the French luxury fashion house.

Margot Robbie embraced the lingerie-inspired dressing trend in a sheer white slip dress featuring delicate textures and beadwork. The actor kept the styling elegant with black heels and a handbag, allowing the intricate details of her outfit to take centre stage. Her look offered a fresh take on evening dressing while staying true to Chanel's signature blend of femininity and sophistication. With short hair and nude makeup, she finished off her look.

Nicole Kidman made a sophisticated style statement in a black suit, giving classic power dressing a contemporary twist. She layered a crisp white waistcoat over a matching top, creating an elegant monochrome look that balanced sharp tailoring with understated glamour. The actor completed her ensemble with a beauty look featuring tousled, wavy hair, softly blushed cheeks and nude lips.

Kylie Minogue opted for a chic all-white ensemble, pairing a cardigan with a pencil skirt for an effortlessly elegant look. She accessorised with two-tone pumps and layered chain belts, adding a playful edge to the otherwise understated outfit. For her beauty look, the singer chose glittery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks and tinted nude lips. She left her tresses open in soft curls, styled with a middle parting, completing her look with understated glamour.

Olympic champion Cathy Freeman kept her look chic in a crisp white shirt paired with jeans. Her outfit brought a relaxed approach to the high-fashion occasion, proving that understated dressing can make just as much of a statement. The white shirt, created in collaboration with French shirtmaker Charvet, added a refined touch to her ensemble. With large stud earrings, nude makeup and her hair tied in a bun, she finished off her look.

More about Chanel's Cruise 2026/27 show The Sydney presentation marked a special moment for Chanel, as the fashion house brought its Cruise 2026/27 collection to Australia following its debut in Biarritz, France, in April. The collection was designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy and drew inspiration from the seaside town, where Gabrielle Chanel opened her first couture house.

The runway featured a mix of the house's signature tweed suits, playful fishnet dresses, striped sailor-inspired tops and Mediterranean-inspired prints. Accessories included woven bags, colourful designs and statement footwear, reflecting the collection's coastal mood.