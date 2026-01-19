Maryam Nawaz’s daughter channels Deepika Padukone in identical silver saree look at Junaid Safdar’s Lahore wedding: Pics

Her statement emerald and diamond earrings and necklace contrasted the silver and cream shades of the saree perfectly. While Mahnoor looked undeniably elegant, fashion enthusiasts were quick to point out that the look felt incredibly familiar.

She arrived draped in a beautiful silver-grey embellished saree by Dubai-based Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. The saree came with a romantic scallop-edged border and all-over embroidery, and the blouse featured the same work as the saree.

The wedding festivities of Nawaz Sharif's grandson Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail have remained at the centre of social media attention , and now even the fashion choices by the groom's sister, Mahnoor Safdar, are grabbing eyeballs. Mahnoor, the daughter of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz, opted for a high-glamour aesthetic for her brother’s Lahore reception. Also read | Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s bride wears Indian designers Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani’s outfits for wedding

It wasn't just the outfit that drew comparisons. Many on social media shared that Mahnoor had taken a direct page out of Deepika’s style book by pairing the silver drape with heavy emerald and diamond jewellery. From the necklace down to the drop earrings, the styling mirrored Deepika’s original look almost piece-for-piece. Even the hair — a sophisticated updo — and the muted makeup palette echoed the Bollywood actor's signature regal-meets-minimal vibe.

Mahnoor's ensemble is identical to the one worn by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in late 2021. Deepika had originally donned the Faraz Manan saree for an event, pairing the intricate beadwork of the saree with a sleek, pulled-back bun and a statement jewellery set.

Social media reacts As photos of the wedding hit Instagram, the 'who wore it better?' debate began immediately. While many praised Mahnoor for her grace and for carrying the heavy ensemble with poise during the family celebrations, some social media users remained loyal to the original Deepika Padukone look.

A comment on a fan page's Instagram post read, “Deepika wore it better...” A person also said, “She (Mahnoor) looks so super cringe while Deepika looks amazing.” Someone said about Mahnoor's latest pictures, “I thought that she (Mahnoor) is Deepika.” A person also said, “Same copy.” A comment also read: “Koshish nakam rahi (Tried but failed).”

However, others defended Mahnoor, noting that Faraz Manan was a favourite designer for both the Pakistani celebs and Bollywood A-listers, making such fashion crossovers inevitable. A comment read, “(Mahnoor) Dressed very decently without showing even an inch of skin. This is what modesty looks like.” A person also said, “Haters are going to hate no matter what, but I do agree with you... (Mahnoor) totally slayed.”