Pakistani designer Faraz Manan is Bollywood’s new favourite and how

Faraz Manan is a name not very well known in India as of now, but fast gaining momentum. October has turned out to be his lucky month; with two biggies from Bollywood wearing his designs- Jacqueline Fernandez wore a stunning red sari by the Lahore based designer to Aamir Khan’s Diwali party. And in the week before that, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bluish-pink salwar kameez during a store launch.

Here are some facts about the designer you might not know:

1. Manan is known for his luxury bridal ensembles, and caters to Pakistan’s richest families. He began his career in 2003 as a designer and has found national and international recognition for his work, be it luxury pret, fabric or bridal couture.

2. In 2017, Sridevi wore an aristocratic red gown by Faraz Manan for the Russian premiere of her film, Mom. The premiere took place in Moscow, where it was released under the name Mama.

3. In an interview with Dubai’s Khaleej Times, Manan spoke about his friendship with Kareena, saying, “Working with Kareena (Kapoor) has been great! We are good friends now, and have a blast working together. She is perfectly suited for my brand’s aesthetics and carries the outfits well. She has also been the face of our Crescent Lawn collection for the past couple of years, and is something of a muse to me.’’ His clientele also includes Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor.

4. Manan’s strength lies in the detailing of thread work, delicate embellishments, applique and cut-work techniques with layering, cut, colour and fusion tailoring.

5. He has been recognised for his work in the field of Bridal Couture and Lawn and in 2016 had won the Designer of the Year (Bridal Couture) at the annual Hum Style Awards which took place in Karachi, Pakistan.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 09:50 IST