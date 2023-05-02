Met Gala 2023: Fashion’s biggest night out is here. It is that time of the year again when the A-listers of various professional spheres gather in New York to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. The fundraiser event is hosted on the first Monday of May. On Monday, this year’s Met Gala took place and it was a star-studded night to remember. From films, to music, to theatre, to sports, the celebrities from various professions walked the red carpet and owned the show. Natasha Poonawalla shared a slew of pictures of this year’s Met Gala look on her Instagram profile and it was approved by the fashion lovers, celeb or not. Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla’s ode to Choupette in a metallic gown(Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla)

From Malaika Arora to fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the comments section of Natasha Poonawalla’s attire reveal post was flooded with approval from the celebrities. Natasha, for this year’s Met Gala, opted for a silver metallic gown. The theme of this year’s Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. The event focused on paying homage to the iconic fashion designer who died in 2019. Natasha, however, like a lot of celebrities such as Doja Cat and Jared Leto, paid her homage to Choupette – Karl's beloved pet cat who was as iconic as the designer himself. Natasha chose the metallic figure-hugging gown with the cut-out torso patterns soaring up till her head implying the cat’s ears. “Omg stunning,” commented Malaika. Manish dropped multiple fire emoticons.

Natasha Poonawalla is a Met Gala veteran. This is her fourth year at the fundraiser event. Last year, Natasha picked a Sabyasachi saree with a metallic corset rising to wrap her head. In heavy metallic jewellery, she accessorised her boho look.

Met Gala 2023 is special for a lot of reasons. Alia Bhatt made her debut at the event this year – the actor also paid her homage to Choupette in a white gown embedded with pearls. Additionally, she also mentioned her own pet cat Edward with the description of her ensemble.

