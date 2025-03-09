Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson fiercely defends her fashion week nude dress: 'It's just a body…'

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson clapped back after controversy sparked around her sheer nude dress, which she wore to Stella McCartney's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. While some appreciated her bold look, she received strong criticism about the dress. Some commented on how “indecent exposure is no longer a thing,” while another wrote, “Standards and self-respect are out the door.” But Paris didn't shy away from sharing her take on it, saying nudity is natural. Paris Jackson's sheer nude dress attracted a lot of criticism, but she defended it, saying, it's natural.(PC: Instagram/@parisjackson)

‘We look at other naked animals all the time…’

With her comment section flooded with netizens disapproving of the outfit, Paris Jackson took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts, asserting that it was not a big deal. Her answer reflects the growing comfort around nudity in fashion. She highlighted that nudity is natural, challenging how it has become a source of discomfort.

She wrote, “I've gotten a lot of mixed reviews with my choice of clothing for the Stella McCartney show…I'd just like to point out that everyone's entitled to their own opinion. I don't really understand why the human body is a driving force for such discomfort in so many places.”

“Like, it's just a body. It's just a body… on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time. We've got all bodies. It's not that big of a deal, it's just nipples. It's just a body. We've got bigger fish to fry,” she added.

“At one point, we abided by the laws of nature, we were hunting, we were gathering. It was kill or be killed. There was a harmony. There was a circle of life, and things worked really, really well for the whole planet until, one day, humans decided we're not animals, we're gonna wear clothes, we're gonna rule over all the other animals, and we're gonna wear clothes, and we're gonna be different,” she concluded.

More about Paris Jackson's look

The dress in question was made from a sheer material, showing her bare body beneath. The off-shoulder gown had long sleeves with a straight silhouette. It featured a petite train. From the midsection, a thin, solid panel ran through. The risqué dress featured a gradient effect, with the bodice being completely translucent sheer black and, from the calves onward to the hem and train, becoming solid opaque black. She teamed it with a mini bag.

