Mira Kapoor throws back to stunning look in 32,500 Punit Balana anarkali

Mira Kapoor is easily one of the most well dressed Bollywood wives, and Shahid Kapoor's better half took to her social media feed and shared a throwback to one of her low key, but uber chic outfits. Mira had originally worn the Punit Balana printed anarkali dress and dupatta in October and had shared multiple images of herself in the ensemble from Punit Balana's Muneer collection which he showcased at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. Mira shared a close up of the picture from her "archive" in which she can be seen sporting minimal dewy make up, coral lips, filled in eye brows and light eyeliner to accentuate her features. She wore statement earrings to accesorize the look. The simple printed ensemble is made with chanderi silk and organza silk, the hand block printed anarkali is accompanied with a cape that has bell sleeves and coin work along the border and on the yoke. The ensemble is priced at ₹32,500 on the designer's website.

In the October post Mira, the mother to Zain and Misha, explained that the "collection that borrows from the ideas of silence and hope. Silence that the novel coronavirus brought with it and hope that we are taking with us as an aftermath of this pandemic". The designer has dressed several Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sophie Choudry to name a few.