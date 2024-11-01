Model divides internet as she pays homage to Princess Diana with Halloween costume: ‘Disrespectful, just obscene’

In June 1994, the late Diana, then Princess of Wales, slipped into a figure-hugging black dress and headed to Vanity Fair’s annual fundraising event in London. That same night, her then-husband, Prince Charles, revealed that he had been unfaithful to her in a much-anticipated television interview. Also read | The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Princess Diana's revenge dress look and fans are blown away Swedish model Elsa Hosk also shared pictures of her inspiration, the black dress Princess Diana wore in 1994. (Instagram/Elsa Hosk)

Swedish model Elsa Hosk's Halloween costume

But the next day, Diana in her off-the-shoulder black dress made the bigger splash in the papers. The dress has grabbed attention again, and for an entirely different reason.

On Thursday, Swedish model Elsa Hosk shared a video of her Halloween 2024 costume with the caption 'The people’s princess', and the internet is completely divided. Some love her look, others are not happy and say it was 'pretty disrespectful' that she chose to recreate this particular Diana look for her Halloween costume.

More about Elsa's 'revenge dress' recreation

The original LBD was designed by Christina Stambolian. Like Diana, Elsa paired the formfitting, off-the-shoulder dress with a multilayered pearl choker decorated with a sapphire stone and diamonds, a coordinating sapphire bracelet, pearl drop earrings. She also posted photos of herself and wrote, "Wishing you an ICONIC Halloween."

Naturally, as soon as the model shared a video on Instagram Reels of her sporting the 'revenge dress', people had a lot to say.

Reactions to Elsa Hosk's Halloween costume

"This IS just embarrassing And disrespectful," read a comment on the model's video. An Instagram user also said, "You look great and wear it well but it’s not a Halloween look. IMO (in my opinion) it’s pretty disrespectful."

Another said, "This is not right.. it’s disrespectful and upsetting to see this." A comment also read, "This is not only disrespectful, it is just obscene! As if anyone would be glad to see someone from their family, tragically deceased at it, worn as a costume for a consumers’ holiday and 'fun'."

Some, however, did not mind Elsa's Halloween costume at all. One wrote, "Basically won Halloween." Another said, "The gasp I gasped!!! You won this year's Halloween!" A person agreed, writing, "I am obsessed with you and this Halloween outfit!" A comment also read, "Princess Diana would have loved this."