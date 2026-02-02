Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump in all-white look during a shopping spree in Mumbai | PICS

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and celebrity stylist Sanya Kapoor, Sonam wore a custom Dhruv Kapoor outfit for her shopping outing. Rhea shared pictures of the custom white look on Instagram with the caption, “Werking Mother.”

Soon-to-be-mom Sonam Kapoor is already shopping for her little one. The actor stepped out in Mumbai to visit a clothing store for a shopping spree for her kids. Her OOTD (outfit of the day) for the outing was all white and stylish, proving that maternity fashion doesn't have to be boring. All expecting moms should take notes.

Sonam's all-white cotton ensemble features a stylish white shirt and a contemporary maxi skirt with a modern, constructed silhouette. The blouse features a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a frame-hugging fit. The front button closures left open from the bust down flaunted Sonam's growing baby bump.

As for the structured maxi skirt, it features a low-rise waistline, a relaxed balloon-shaped silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. A pair of white ballerinas, gold statement rings, a green shoulder bag, aviators, and jhumkis rounded off the accessories.

The styling Meanwhile, for her luscious tresses, Sonam chose to tie them in a messy, twisted updo with a few strands sculpting her face. For the glam, she opted for a minimal look, including feathered brows, a light coat of mascara, a rose-pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and winged eyeliner.

Sonam Kapoor's second pregnancy 40-year-old Sonam is set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actor announced her pregnancy in November with a stylish reveal, wearing a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and the film community.

She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their firstborn, son Vayu, in 2022.