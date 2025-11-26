Mom-of-2 Gabriella Demetriades flaunts enviable figure at holiday with Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, often shares candid moments and glimpses from her life and family on Instagram. She recently gave fans a peek into her family vacation, and her post is nothing short of aesthetic perfection. Gabriella Demetriades chilling out in the Sun(Instagram)

Gabriella Demetriades shares vacation pictures

The carousel features pictures of her in a bikini, flaunting her toned figure, a sweet shot with beau Arjun Rampal, a family picture and an adorable moment with her son.

The caption on the post read: “Petition to start pucci winter.” Amrita Arora Ladak commented on the picture, “Ohhh my days! Woman! Mama Freaking cita!”

Malaika Arora added, “Woman.” Shibani Akhtar wrote, “Yes ma’am.” Lisa Haydon said, “Smoky, smoky,” while Tina Dutta wrote, "Holy Mother.”

Check out her post here:

Netizens, too, were impressed with Gabriella’s post. A user wrote, “She is the hottest.” Another remarked, “What inspirational abs!” Someone else wrote, “Arjun and Gabriella are literally the hottest looking people.”

Gabriella wishes Arjun Rampal a happy birthday

Wishing Arjun Rampal on his birthday, Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. She posted a series of photos showing the Rajneeti actor spending quality time with Gabriella and the children, along with some candid moments.

Her caption on the post read, "Happy birthday to our guy, thank you for showing us how life is meant to be lived.”

Also Read: Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades respond to post saying 'no way he pulled a 10/10 baddie like her'

The comments section of her post was filled with wishes for the actor. Ira Dubey wrote, “Happy birthday!” Kim Sharma also wished Arjun and called him a ‘Rockstar.’

Check out her post here:

Arjun and Gabriella's social media PDA

The couple’s public display of romance on social media is not a new phenomenon. Gabriella often posts cozy pictures on Instagram with Arjun.

Earlier this year, she wished her beau on Valentine’s Day with a sweet Instagram dump, sharing their cute pictures together.

In another post, she posted a series of pictures from her daily life, which also included a few with Arjun. Her caption read: “Little moments in the chaos.”

In yet another post, the couple was seen enjoying a game of padel with their children, and they all seemed to be having a wonderful time.

FAQs

Are Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades married?

No, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are not married .

How many followers does Gabriella Demetriades have on Instagram?

Gabriella Demetriades has 671K followers on Instagram.