Monsoon skincare made easy

Great skin and instant results can never go hand in hand, as one cannot get perfect skin in two days. Achieving a healthy and clear skin is a long and experimental process that involves testing various products before determining which ones are best for your skin.

Dhruv Bhasin, founder of Arata says, “It is better to identify your skin type before choosing your skincare basics, especially during monsoons. After all, each product is designed for a specific skin type.”

Monsoons bring with them a host of skincare concerns due to the humidity and dampness that causes infections, allergies, and fungus. Mamta Naik, associate vice president, product development, Sugar Cosmetics says, “One critical skincare step that gets missed during the monsoon time is applying sunscreen. Hence, no matter your skin type, it is essential to protect your skin from sun rays or artificial rays by using a mineral or physical sunscreen that are available for different skin types. Additionally, choose a water-based sunscreen as it doesn’t leave the skin feeling greasy.”

Simplify your skincare routine based on your skin type with these tips shared by experts. Read on to know more:

FOR OILY SKIN

Moisturise daily to avoid breakouts. Choose a gel-based moisturiser as it feels lightweight on the skin and keeps sweat at bay.

Wash your face two to three times daily, followed by applying a soothing face serum.

Clay masks are effective when it comes to controlling excess sebum production. Apply it one or two times a week to see the results.

FOR DRY SKIN

Use a cream or foaming cleanser to remove traces of dirt and makeup as they gently cleanse without drying out the skin.

Double moisturise for dry and flaky skin. First, use a gel-based moisturiser and tap it lightly into your skin and follow it up with a heavy moisturiser.

Add more moisture with ultra-hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic Acid and squalane. You can either use it as a serum before moisturising or mix two to three drops with your facial moisturiser.

FOR COMBINATION SKIN

A gentle face wash will be a saviour for combination skin as it keeps the oil control in check and also doesn’t strip it off the natural oils.

When it comes to moisturising, make sure you use a thick and creamy one on your cheeks and a lightweight one around your T-zone to keep it balanced.

Choose your serums accordingly. A hydrating serum would be perfect for treating dry skin but choose a serum with salicylic or azelaic acid for the oily bits. Or a Vitamin C one as it’s perfect for all skin types.

Pro tip: Just remember, you should not skip out on sunscreen. Make SPF your best friend!