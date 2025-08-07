National Handloom Day: Steal Kangana Ranaut's Parliament style with these handloom picks
From regal Kanjeevarams to Chanderis and bold black cottons, Kangana has consistently used her public appearances to celebrate India’s rich textile heritage.
Beyond her role as a Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Kangana Ranaut has been a a fearless voice and a supporter of Indian handloom. In the recent past, her appearances at the Parliament have been nothing short of a fashion statement in favour of India’s rich textile heritage. This National Handloom Day, let's revisit 5 unforgettable times when Kangana Ranaut stunned in elegant, handwoven sarees and gave Indian artisans their rightful place in the spotlight.
Kangana also recently shared a post on her Instagram for the occasion of National Handloom Day, wherein she stated, “To those whose hands weave not just threads but the rich tapestry of our culture; your craft is our pride, and your spirit, our celebration. On this Handloom Day, we bow to your timeless artistry."
Kangana Ranaut's 5 iconic saree looks at Parliament:
White and gold linen saree elegance
In a recent Parliament session, Kangana chose understated royalty in a white and gold linen saree, complemented by gold jewellery and matching white nails. The look was crisp, classic, and reflected a quiet confidence, perfectly balancing simplicity and authority.
Pair it with: Kolhapuri heels and a structured leather tote to channel Kangana’s elegance.
3.
Murti Creation Women's White Linen Gold Zari Border with digital print Saree With Unstitch Blouse Piece
Handloom-inspired pastel green and ivory striped saree
Breaking the mould of heavy formals, Kangana walked in wearing a delicate striped saree in pastel green and ivory, paired with a loose-fitted, full-sleeve blouse. A nod to handloom artisans, the look was rooted yet modern, minimalist yet full of character.
Pair it with: Nude block heels and oxidised silver jewellery to keep it light and graceful.
4.
INDIA SILK PWCS LTD Handloom Women's Cotton Art Silk Striped Saree With Plane Running Blouse Light Weight
5.
ABSF Elegant Saree with Ivory White Weaves, Champagne Gold Stripes, and Mustard Yellow Border, Women's Saree
Saffron toned saree with gold accents
Kangana brought earthy tones to power dressing with a muted saffron-orange saree, finished with dainty gold borders. Paired with her signature Hermès Birkin bag, the look was a blend of cultural richness and modern influence.
Pair it with: Gold-toned studs and a silk clutch to echo the understated opulence.
9.
Charkha Silk Pwcs Ltd Handloom Women's Cotton Art Silk Striped Saree With Plane Running Blouse Light Weight
Pink saree and pearls for Parliamentary grace
Kangana made a statement in a plain pastel pink saree, paired with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. The clean silhouette and soft hue brought a quiet strength and femininity to the formal setting.
Pair it with: Pointed kitten heels and a bun with fresh flowers for added softness.
Kantha work saree for an artistic statement
Kangana also championed Bengal’s hand-embroidery heritage in a kantha work saree, showing her appreciation for slow fashion. With minimal accessories and a sleek bun, the look let the intricate stitching shine on its own.
Pair it with: Mojaris and a jhola bag for a fully artisanal look.
15.
Mondal Traditional Women`s Bengali Pur Cotton Tant Saree, Heart Motif Design, Handwoven Pattern For Women Designer sarees Without Blouse Piece
Kangana’s Parliament wardrobe is about sending a message. On National Handloom Day, her style choices remind us of the artistry, labour, and pride woven into every thread by India’s weavers. These are more than garments, they’re stories of our soil.
National Handloom Day: 5 Times Kangana Ranaut stunned in sarees at Parliament: FAQs
- Why is Kangana Ranaut often seen in handloom sarees at political events?
Kangana uses her fashion choices as a cultural and political statement to promote Indian heritage, especially the handloom sector and the artisans behind it.
- What is the significance of National Handloom Day?
Observed on August 7th, National Handloom Day honours India’s handloom weavers and promotes the use of indigenous textiles, encouraging support for local craftsmanship and sustainable fashion.
- How does Kangana style her handloom sarees for formal occasions?
She typically opts for sleek hairstyles, minimal or traditional jewellery, and subtle makeup—letting the saree be the hero of her look.
- What kinds of sarees has Kangana worn to Parliament?
She has worn a variety of sarees including Kanjeevaram silks, Chanderi cottons, Maheshwari weaves, Banarasi brocades, and bold handloom cottons.
