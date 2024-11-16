Nayanthara is the unapologetic Lady Superstar in artsy Anamika Khanna suit; fans love the boss-lady moment

Nayanthara is bold and true to herself, whether it’s channelling her unapologetic self through her outfit or boldly speaking her mind. Also called ‘Lady Superstar’ in the Tamil Movie Industry, Nayanthara is an iconic boss lady. She embodied this energy in her recent ensemble as well, exuding a fierce confidence. Fans loved her look in the pictures and called her ‘stunning’ and ‘queen’. Nayanthara rocks a boho-printed suit. (Instagram)

More about her look

Nayanthara wore a printed suit from AK OK x Anamika Khanna. She donned a black crop top with fine beadwork. It had swirling red and blue accents that reflected in the entire ensemble. The actor layered it with a white blazer adorned with raised 3D embellishments in mustard yellow.

Her wide-legged pants gave a relaxed appearance and featured the same pattern that tied in the co-ord set well. She opted for maximalist gold accessories with layered bracelet sets on wrists, uniquely shaped rings and a conch cuff. Styling her hair in a neat ponytail and opting for warm makeup, she finished the look gracefully.

The look captures an artsy, boho aesthetic with whimsical, swirly prints and embellishments while adhering to boss-lady energy. While the traditional boss-lady aesthetic often leans towards masculine silhouettes with a structured feel, this look unapologetically makes the soft feminine style fierce.

Nayanthara criticises Dhanush

Recently, Nayanthara criticised Dhanush for not letting her use film footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. She also called him ‘vile’ for sending her legal notice of ₹10 crore.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara debuted in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare and entered Tamil cinema with Ayya in 2005. Her Bollywood debut was in 2023, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the action-thriller Jawan. As a pan-India actor, she has worked in several movies across Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

