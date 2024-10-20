Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima's ethnic glam in stunning outfits are total fashion goals, brides-to-be take notes

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, recently collaborated with designers Rimple & Harpreet for a stunning photoshoot. The mother-daughter duo was featured in Season 3 of the OTT series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The beautiful photoshoot was showcased in one of the episodes, where Riddhima's daughter, Samara, also made an appearance. With the festive season upon us, their glamorous looks in designer lehengas offer perfect inspiration that you'll want to bookmark for your next ethnic look. (Also read: Gauri Khan's bold black dress screams pure luxe. You won’t believe how much it costs ) Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dazzled in golden ensembles during a photoshoot.(Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor's stunning photoshoot

Recently, the designers took to Instagram and uploaded a reel of Neetu and Riddhima along with the caption, "RAH Tribe | Neetu Kapoor (@neetu54) and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) radiate timeless beauty in rich hues for our exclusive Brides Today shoot. A perfect blend of tradition and modern grace." In the post, both of them can be seen posing gracefully in stunning ensembles. Let's take a look at the video.

Decoding their glam ethnic looks

In the first look, both of them are decked out in golden ensembles. Riddhima shines in a golden embellished lehenga adorned with intricate hand embroidery, complemented by a stunning green emerald necklace. Meanwhile, Neetu stuns in a golden V-neck anarkali kurta with contrasting red borders. She pairs it with a dupatta featuring colourful embroidery and gotta patti work, exuding an air of royalty.

Their second look was equally glam, showcasing opulent ensembles. Riddhima wore a traditional maroon printed gown with a corset belt, paired with a dazzling golden jacket featuring puffed sleeves and a multi-layered diamond necklace. On the other hand, Neetu exuded glamour in a multicoloured kurta, sharara pants, and a golden sequin cape.

In the final look, Riddhima donned a black sharara set adorned with intricate sequin embroidery and zari work in vibrant hues of green, red, and blue. Neetu looked like a royal Indian princess in an orange bandhani-printed kaftan dress with striking golden borders.