Neha Dhupia is making our weekend brighter in 40k gold-yellow evening gown

Neha Dhupia is one diva who doesn't shy away from colours and we admire her for that. The mother-of-one has a rainbow wardrobe aka you will find the actor embracing every beautiful colour when it comes to her sartorial sense. From bright yellow to beautiful green and deep black, you will see her sporting every shade, take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

She recently made our weekends brighter by sharing images of herself in a stunning yellow-golden gown. The floor-sweeping piece featured a single strap across her neck along with a cinched in top and waist. The front large bow and overlapping gathered details at the torso made the gown stand out from a sea of other evening dresses and added a lot of character to the outfit. The lower half of the dress had an A-line flowy feel, making it perfect for an evening party in the summers.

Neha teamed the look with a pair of beige heels and a fabulous black clutch. For her accessories, she opted for a large cocktail ring along with a pair of statement-making earrings. Even her glam added a fierce feel to the outfit as it included smokey eyes paired with mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks, some blush, nude matte lipstick and lots of highlighter. The actor left her slightly wavy hair down to complete he look. The stunner shared the images on her Instagram with the caption, "OOTD (sic)."

Coming back to the dress, if you love it too and want to add it to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The gown is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Tisharth by Shivani Jain and will cost you ₹40,000.

Neha Dhupia's gown is worth ₹40,000(tisharthbyshivani.com)

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi. The film that also starred Kajol and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles recently won a Filmfare award. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming project A Thursday.

