Neha Dhupia shares Angad Bedi's pic, right before he sat on their daughter Mehr's cycle and broke it
- Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehra, 'moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy'.
Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shared a fun-filled, lovely incident with their fans on social media. Angad happened to sit on the cycle of their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Mehr, and it resulted in the kid's cycle being broken. Neha shared a picture on Sunday.
In the picture, Angad can be seen trying to sit on Mehr's cycle as she rides it on a grassy patch of land. "Sundays. Moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy @angadbedi," Neha wrote. Angad also shared the post on his Instagram Stories along with a few heart emojis.
Neha and Angad do not share pictures of their daughter too frequently. She posted one from a beach visit in January and wrote, "Somewhere between ab crunches and building sand castles."
She also shared a picture from her play date with Karan Johar's twins, and wrote on their birthday, "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut 🌴 trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."
Neha and Angad got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in a private ceremony in Delhi. They welcomed their daughter in November the same year. Sharing pictures from the second birthday of Mehr, Neha had opened up on the task pf parenting in a social media post last year. "Parenting is all about the ultimate balancing act and on all days exhaustion level hundred... and ofcourse getting the birthday party theme just right!!!! @Imangadbedi you are all I need #equalparenting #family #birthday #latepost @BediMehr,” she wrote.
She also wrote in another post, “Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi #2yearsold."
