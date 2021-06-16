New mom, model Emily Ratajkowski aces mermaidcore for tropical island birthday

Supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel Emily Ratajkowski is currently basking in the sun on a tropical beach on some perfectly picturesque island for her 30th birthday. And the stunning model who recently gave birth to her first child earlier this year seems to have a theme for her vacation and her wardrobe that has been blowing up on Instagram: mermaidcore. The stunning model has been posting pictures after pictures showing off her shockingly taut body, given that she gave birth only in March, in stunning mermaid inspired looks and we simply can't get enough of the British model's ultra-luxe take on what might just be the next biggest trend in fashion.

On Monday, Ratajkowski uploaded a series of beachside photos of herself wearing a crystal-embellished bra and matching skirt, flaunting her tiny waist. The bralette style top has green, sea shell shaped cups perched on yellow fabric with an orange and blue ruffled hem at the bottom. With this she wore a bright orange, mid length skirt which had a gold clasp with a starfish on it. Emily's ensemble is part of Versace’s Spring ‘21 collection which is inspired by the sea.









Emily shared another mermaidcore look also from Versace's spring collection. In this Emily wore a pale blue bustier dress which was inspired by the sea goddess Medusa. The dress had brightly coloured, beaded starfish shaped embellishments all over and the bustier was embellished with deep red and gold beads. This isn’t the first time Versace has experimented with sea-inspired fashion, in fact the Spring 2021 collection was an homage to Gianni Versace’s SS92 Trésor de la Mer collection, which also featured underwater creatures in bright colours.

About the collection, Versace had shared, “Dreaming of another world and escapism. The two concepts are related, but while we dream of a world that is a better place for everyone, we need to start building it. I also wanted to dream and that is the reason why the collection is so full of colours and has such an upbeat soul.”

Mermaidcore is one of the latest trends that designers have dived into, no pun intended. It is a sophisticated take on underwater inspired fashion that features wet hair looks, dazzling outfits in brilliant colours embellished with undersea creatures and elements like starfish, jellyfish, shells, and so on, pastel coloured hair, perfectly highlighted skin and sea-inspired accessories. According to reports by fashion shopping platform Lyst, in March user searches for words like starfish, mermaid, seashell had increased by 51%, if that's not the ushering in of a new trend, then what is?

Earlier this year in March, Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to her first child — Sylvester Apollo Bear with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. And the doting mother is often posting glimpses of her daily life with little Sylvester, capturing all moments of her little one's life, from breastfeeding to vacation fun. When Emily gave birth, she shared on Instagram, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earthside. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

In another essay, she had shared, “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always, ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

Adding, “My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant’. I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true. I resent that his entire family’s DNA is inside of me but that my DNA is not inside him. ‘It just seems unfair,’ I say, and we both laugh. It’s kind of a joke, but just like the remark we make about our child’s gender, there is truth behind it.”