Nita Ambani in elegant brown saree, glam blouse makes a style statement at NMACC; her ethnic look is perfect for summer

Nita Ambani's elegant brown saree with a sheer blouse is a great choice for hot summer occasions, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality. On Thursday, Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation attended the opening night of The Phantom of the Opera at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in an statement ethnic look. Also read | Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant flaunt beautiful sarees as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara wildlife centre. See glam pics Nita Ambani, in a brown saree, looked stunning at NMACC on Thursday. (Picture courtesy: X/Buzzzooka Scrolls)

Nita Ambani exudes glamour in ethnic look

Nita Ambani's brown saree look is a masterclass in understated elegance and versatility. Her brown saree with heavy sequin border is designed by Manish Malhotra appears to be made of a lightweight, breathable fabric, perfect for hot summer days. The sheer blouse with an almost backless style adds a touch of elegance while allowing for airflow and keeping the overall look cool and comfortable.

By keeping accessories to a minimum – just a pair of stunning stud earrings and rings – she ensured the look stayed simple and glam without going overboard. She completed her look with an effortless bun to keep the overall look relaxed.

Nita Ambani wore her brown saree with an equally beautiful blouse. (Instagram/ Ambani update)

Key takeaways

A simple and elegant saree like Nita Ambani's is a worthwhile investment for any summer wedding or pre-wedding festivity. Swap the blouse for a sheer or embellished one, add some statement jewellery and you're ready for a glamorous evening event. Pair your saree with a sleeveless blouse and minimal accessories for a stylish daytime look. The right accessories, like Nita Ambani's statement earrings, can elevate the entire look.

More details

At the red carpet for the opening night of The Phantom of the Opera, Nita Ambani said, "Welcome to Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. We have completed two incredible years here. I had made a promise when we inaugurated NMACC that we would get the best of India to the world and the best of the World to India. Today, we have the most iconic The Phantom of the Opera right here in India at our own cultural centre. It cannot get bigger and better than this. In September this year, we are taking the NMACC Cultural Weekend to New York at the Lincoln Center.