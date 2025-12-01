Nita Ambani wore the cutest printed set to celebrate birthday of a staff member: Watch video

The Ambani family is known for their exquisite jewellery collection, as well as the couture and traditional garments that are part of their personal wardrobe. However, Nita Ambani, who is often seen in gorgeous sarees and traditional Indian designer outfits, also knows how to relax in simple attire. Nita Ambani celebrates her staff's birthday.

Also Read | Nita Ambani and Harmanpreet Kaur arrive in chic formal style for TATA WPL Player Auction event

Recently, a video shared by a fan page showed the Reliance Foundation chairperson celebrating the birthday of a member of her staff. For the special occasion, Nita chose a simple, printed co-ord set, and it looks adorable.

What did Nita Ambani wear?

To participate in the birthday celebrations, Nita Ambani chose a peach-coloured ensemble. She wore a co-ord PJ set featuring adorable helicopter patterns in red. While the blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, and a relaxed fit, the pants boast a flared silhouette and a straight-leg fit.

Nita Ambani opted to style the simple ensemble sans any eye-catching accessories. She just opted for a statement ring and diamond-studded ear studs. As for her hair, she tied her tresses in a ponytail, styled with a side parting. Darkened brows, muted eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, and a pink lip shade rounded off the glam.

The video was posted by a member of Nita Ambani's staff, who captioned the clip, “Thank you so much ma'am for your kindness to me, you always make my day special. I really appreciate.” In the post, the staff can be seen cutting the cake, after which Nita Ambani took a spoon and fed her a small piece.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and a director of Reliance Industries. The philanthropist is married to Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are parents to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.