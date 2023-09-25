The ramp walk started with a person coming in with yellow papers with AV written on it. He started pasting it on the white wall which serves as the backdrop of the ramp walk. He even got one extra yellow paper with AV written on it pasted on all which was swiftly removed by another. The ramp walk started with the showcase of an incomplete collection. Milan Fashion Week was closed with this interesting collection showcased where models walked in half-dressed, some walked in with smudged makeup, while some were pushed into the ramp by another to walk. 'No time to design, no time to explain': AVAVAV's collection has got Internet divided(Instagram/@avavav)

Creative Director Beate Karlsson showcased an interesting collection and a more interesting showcase with the incomplete and stressed designs. " No time to design, no time to explain," read the caption of AVAVAV's Instagram posts and quite aptly made the point of the collection. A model walked on the ramp with duct tape pasted add over the body and the words "Filthy rich" written on his chest. Another model walked with a hoodie half-pulled and the face hidden teamed with a pair of denims. One model walked in with his trousers on and wore his floral shirt while walking on the ramp. One model walked in barely dressed, with her hands covering her torso.

However, the Internet is divided on this. While some called it brilliant and interesting, some called fast fashion "crazy". One user wrote, " Iconic runway love the concept," while another commented, "Completely obsessed with this. Amazing work." AVAVAV also received a lot of flak with users calling it, "Ok, you have our attention. But no style," and "This was sick." Some users came in support of this collection as well. One comment read, "It’s true, everything is such a rush! So many collections a year, season after season, not much time between."

