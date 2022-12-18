Nora Fatehi's black satin co-ord set is winning the Internet

Nora Fatehi is an absolute fashionista. The actor is loved for her sartorial sense of fashion. Nora keeps acing fashion goals in sequin gowns from her wardrobe on a regular basis. The actor recently performed at FIFA World Cup Fan Fest in a larger-than-life ensemble. Nora's sequin gowns are favourite among her fans. Nora also keeps sharing the snippets of her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor can do it all – from decking up in a shimmery chiffon saree for a festive evening to showing us how to wear a sequined gown for a cocktail party and steal the limelight. Nora's Instagram profile is our fashion inspo for all times.

Nora, a day back, gave us major weekend fashion goals- as she picked up a stunning black co-ord set and walked right into our hearts. Nora's fashion snippets keep making fashion lovers scurry to take notes of how to look perfect, and the recent snippets were no different. The actor, for the weekend, picked a black satin co-ord set and looked absolutely ravishing in it. Nora's co-ord set featured a black satin cropped shirt with lapel collars and full sleeves. The shirt came bordered in white lines. The top further came with tie-around details at the midriff, baring the midriff and showing off Nora's curves perfectly. Nora teamed her cropped top with a black satin skirt featuring wrap around details and a white border. Nora posed in the ensemble and slayed fashion goals yet again. The actor shared the pictures and declared her love for black with a black heart emoticon in the caption.

Nora further accessorised her look for the day in a mini black leather sling, classic black stilettos, tinted shades and silver hoop earrings. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks as she posed for the photoshoot. In minimal makeup, Nora aced the look. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Nora looked stunning as ever.