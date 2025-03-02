Oscar throwback: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai, Indian celebs who dazzled Academy Awards red carpet

Oscar 2025: With the highly-anticipated 97th Academy Awards just a day away, it's time to go through some of the Indian celebs who walked the famous red carpet and served iconic sartorial moments. Oscars aren’t just a celebration of cinema; they’re also a grand spectacle for fashion enthusiasts worldwide as celebrities don show-stopping looks, from elegant styles to mark the formal occasion to avant-garde styles to make a statement. Indian stars at the Oscars: Desi celebs have brought high glam energy to the Oscars red carpet over the years, from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai. (File photos)(PC: Pinterest)

Here are some past Oscars looks of Indian celebs that we still cannot get over:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attended the Oscars in 2023 to present the award to RRR cast for the Best Original Song for popular song ‘Nattu Nattu.’ Deepika was dressed in a Louis Vuitton gown with a defined mermaid silhouette. She paired Cartier's jewellery with the elegant number.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet with her husband Abhishek Bachchan at 2011 Oscars. (PC: Pinterest)

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai stunned in a metallic, copper Armani Privé. The body-hugging gown was simple yet refined with the ruched detailing around the waistline. With voluminous locks and statement earrings, she owned the look.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra served several looks at the Oscars over the years.

2022 Oscar after party

Her most recent look dates back to 2022 for the Oscars After Party. She wore a fashionable black saree with a tube bralette. The sequins and side-swept defined curls capture a chic, high-fashion Bollywood energy at the international event. It further reaffirmed her ‘desi girl’ vibes.

Oscars 2017

Priyanka's 2017 Oscars dress featured a geometric pattern.(PC: Pinterest)

For Oscars 2017, she opted for an abstract gown from Ralph & Russo. It featured knee high slit from the back while the straight neckline and intriguing split-bodice style surely make it statement worthy.

Oscars 2016

Priyanka's gown had a fashionable interplay between sheer and lace fabric. (PC: Pinterest)

Priyanka's first Oscar look was equal parts bold and dainty. The lace gown was from Zuhair Murad. The belt was an interesting combination, adding contemporary variation to the gown.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto 2009 Oscars look. (PC: Pinterest)

Freida Pinto too served multiple looks at the Oscars. For 2017 after party, she wore a glittering aqua gown with a one-shoulder design, mid-bust slit and thigh high slit.

Her love for one-shoulder, assymtrical dress was evident in her first Oscars look back in 2009 as well.

RRR cast

RRR charted history at the Oscars in 2023. The cast dressed up in elegant attire. Both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan had decorative elements on their black attires, with the former boasting a gilded tiger on the left shoulder and the latter had chain detailing and brooches on his patch pocket.

Lagaan cast

Sunita Gowariker shared throwback pictures of the Lagaan cast at the Oscars. Amir Khan was also seen among them, sporting a graceful bandhgala.